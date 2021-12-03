Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

The Legendary Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco Enchants the Visitors with the Giant Gingerbread House and a stunning 23-foot-tall Christmas Tree Decorated with the Celebrated Molinari Family Nutcracker Collection

Currently on View at the hotel’s main lobby through January 2, 2022

The sweetest real estate on top of San Francisco’s Nob Hill is open for the holiday festivities with the unveiling of the hotel’s enormous Gingerbread House! 22 feet high and 23 feet wide it includes a thousands of home-baked gingerbread bricks and more than a ton of royal icing and candy décor, courtesy of See’s Candy company, celebrating this year it’s 100 anniversary of sweetness.

Fairmont San Francisco’s talented culinary team, led by Executive Chef Michael Quigley, has meticulously planned for construction of this year’s fabulous Gingerbread House and spent approximately 375 hours creating the Gingerbread House with the assistance of the hotel’s Engineering Department who worked 520 hours to construct its framework.

For over a century, Fairmont San Francisco has enchanted guests and visitors from around the globe with its exuberant seasonal ambience as the Gingerbread House fills the halls with its sweet aroma generated by the 7,750 pieces of gingerbread, 1,500 pounds of royal icing and hundreds of pounds of See’s Candies as it provides a colorful background for the photo opportunities.

Guests will enjoy the stunning 23-foot-tall Christmas Tree decorated with the celebrated Molinari Family Nutcrackers Collection.

Kids can also write letters to Saint Nick in the lobby’s “North Pole Nook” all season long (Yes, Fairmont guarantees speedy delivery to the North Pole!).

And while the youngsters are busy corresponding with Saint Nick, grown-ups will rejoice for a Cheers-ful moment at a seasonal Moët Champagne bar.

Markus Treppenhauer, General Manager of Fairmont San Francisco shares “We are delighted to once again celebrate the holiday season in true Fairmont style.

The unmatched Victorian Gingerbread House resplendent in See’s Candies, the festive Moët Champagne Bar and the ever-popular traditional holiday tea offerings truly define the magic of the holiday season in San Francisco.”

Information

(415) 772- 5212

For information on holiday events, including the extremely unique private dining at the Gingerbread House, holiday tea and arts & crafts with Santa

Visit: https://www.fairmont-san-francisco.com/holidays/

Fairmont San Francisco is located at 950 Mason Street

In accordance with the City and County of San Francisco, masks are required indoors while not actively eating or drinking and proof of vaccination is required within food & beverage venues.

Photos courtesy of Fairmont San Francisco

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Now through December 26, 2021

Don’t touch your dial! Keep the joy of the holiday season by bringing memories of America’s favorite classic depicting a snowbound 1940s radio station, with entertaining characters, wacky sound effects and the heartwarming conclusion of the iconic film recreated live before your eyes and ears.

With humor and humanity, this tale of love, loss and redemption mixes a wealth of seasonal songs into a radio days hit as it comes to life by an excellent cast starring Todd Cerveris, Sarita Ocon, Lusia Sermol, Moses Villarama and Phillip Wong.

This is the priceless gift for your entire family!

Information

Tickets start at $25

TheatreWorks.org

Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto

Required: proof of vaccination and mask wearing at all times while inside the theatre

Photo courtesy of Theatre Works of Silicon Valley

A Merry-Achi Christmas with Mariachi Sol de Mexico Performance in San Francisco

December 12, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Led by the amazing Jose Hernandez, Mariachi Sol de Mexico returns to Davies Symphony Hall for a festive musical tribute to Mexico’s Christmas traditions.

Enjoy a multicultural celebration as the ensemble sings and plays holiday favorites from both Mexico and America in a vibrant performance your entire family will enjoy! No dancing in the isles, please. Mariachi Sol de México represents 130 years of Mariachi tradition.

In 1981 José Hernández, at the age of twenty-three, founded Mariachi Sol de México in Los Angeles. His compositions navigate styles such as traditional Mexican folk, classical, and pop. Mariachi Sol de México has recorded with American and Mexican artists such as Linda Ronstadt, Willie Nelson, Juan Gabriel, Lola Beltrán, Vicente Fernández, Green Day, Luis Miguel, Shaila Durcal, and Vikki Carr.

Mariachi Sol de México is the first mariachi group to be nominated for a Grammy, having received the honor for their recordings Tequila con Limon con El Mariachi Sol de México and 25 Anniversario José Hernández y Su Mariachi Sol de México.

Their recording LA MUSICA, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández con La Sinfónica Nacional de Las Américas was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2013. Definitely not to be missed!

Information

Note: The SF Symphony does not appear in this performance.

Tickets start at $25

415-864-6000

sfsymphony.org

Davies Symphony Hall

201 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Mariachi Sol de Mexico

Music, Dance and Storytelling Highlight the Celtic Christmas

December 22 at 7:00 P.M.

Now in its 25th season of touring nationally, Tomaseen Foley’s “A Celtic Christmas” featuring the finest Celtic artists performing today, recreates the joy and innocence of Christmas in a remote farmhouse in rural Ireland in the days before the motor car, television, computer and telephone, when the neighboring families used to gather to ‘raise the rafters’ with their traditional Irish Christmas carols, music, dance, and stories.

Ahh, the good old days our modern high techies should see.

Information

Tickets start at $48

650-903-6000

mvcpa.com

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

Mountain View

All patrons will be required to wear masks.

Photo courtesy of A Celtic Christmas