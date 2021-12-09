Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

“Tara at the Top” – Stanford Celebrates the Legendary Head Coach Tara VanDerveer

December 15 at 7 p.m.

Head Coach Tara VanDerveer earned her 1,099th career victory to become the winningest coach in NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball history. Join the Bay Area basketball fans and aficionados in celebration of Head Coach Tara VanDerveer’s milestone during a matchup against UC Davis basketball team taking place at Stanford’s Arrillaga Family Sports Center.

Awarded with a number of prestigious local and national awards, VanDerveer was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 as well as into the Bay Area Jewish Sports Hall of Fame as a “Mensch” Award in 2019. Secure your tickets and be sure to arrive early, as the first 1.000 fans in attendance will receive a free “Tara At The Top” rally towel upon entry. Wear a mask and bring the proof of your vaccination!

Information

800-STANFORD

gostanford.com

Arrillaga Family Sports Center

641 E. Campus Drive at Stanford

Photo courtesy of College Basketball

TeamLab’s Interactive Digital Installation is Enriched by Young Artists at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco

The exhibit is now on view through February 2022

Art collective teamLab, founded in Tokyo in 2001, is a group of animators, architects, artists, engineers, mathematicians and programmers who seek to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, design and the natural world.

Bring your creative kids and their newly painted butterflies or fish who may even swim out of the learning center and into teamLab: Continuity on the other side of the museum, or it might make its way through the oceans to become part of other teamLab artworks in Shanghai or Tokyo. And you might see a tuna drawn by someone on the other side of the world appear right in front of you, gliding through teamLab: Sketch Ocean.

Images of teamLab: Sketch Ocean, 2020 to present, by teamLab (Japanese, est. 2001). Interactive digital installation. Sound by Hideaki Takahashi (Japanese, b. 1967). © teamLab, courtesy of Pace Gallery. Do not miss seeing and experiencing this absolutely amazing exhibit at any age.

Information

415-581-3500

asiantart.org

Asian Art Museum

200 Larkin St. in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of the Asian Art Museum

Metallica Celebrates its 40th Anniversary by Performing in Their Home Town of San Francisco

December 16 to 19, 2021

If you missed Metallica’s show last week performing in a small and intimate venue in San Francisco, don’t despair as the best-selling and beloved Bay Area band of all times will gift their devoted funs by offering four days of grand concerts and other special events in honor of their 40th anniversary.

The two biggest events of the Metallica San Francisco Takeover Calendar will happen when the multiplatinum-band headlines the spectacular Chase Center in San Francisco for two nights — Dec. 17 and 19.

Other Metallica events on Dec. 18 include a film festival at the AMC Kabuki 8 Theatre and a gallery show, book signing and Q&A with photographer Ross Halfin (who recently released the “Metallica: The Black Album in Black & White” photo book) at various venues in San Francisco.

Information

metalica.com

Chase Center

1 Warrior Way in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Metallica

San Francisco Introduces the New Jeep Tours

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be pleased to know that San Francisco Jeep Tours company is responding to his advice for our need for open-air, smaller-group tour options by offering professionally guided private trips around the city in open-top vehicles.

The six-passenger Jeep Wranglers are well suited for navigating the city’s narrow passages and impossibly steep hills when the larger tour vehicles are prohibited.

With professionally trained and certified drivers the sightseeing offerings include day and evening full-city trips as well as others to destinations across the Golden Gate Bridge to Sausalito or the Muir Woods.

If it is raining – take a tour bus.

Information

415-766-2722

sanfranciscojeeptours.com

Photo courtesy of SF Jeep Tours