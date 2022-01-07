2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness

Introducing the all-new 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness, the first vehicle in the Wilderness family and the ultimate expression of the legendary capability of the Outback line. In addition to its legendary standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Outback Wilderness is loaded with off-road-ready upgrades like higher ground clearance, a turbocharged SUBARU BOXER® engine, and all-terrain tires. Black exterior trim along with Anodized Copper finish accents push Outback’s rugged style even further – with functional upgrades like added clearance front/rear bumpers and anti-glare hood design included as well.

No matter where you go, have the confidence that safety features like our class-leading EyeSight Driver-Assist System have been designed specifically for this new Outback Wilderness – giving you peace of mind as you explore new adventures. Taking you even further with a more capable Outback you can trust is just one way of illustrating why Subaru has been awarded Kelley Blue Book’s Most Trusted Brand for seven years running.

The Outback Wilderness increases ground clearance over the Outback by 0.8 inches, from 8.7 to 9.5. That’s seriously tall. Along with it comes more suspension travel and a slightly wider track thanks to exclusive matte black 17 x 7.0 alloys.

The tough-looking 225/65-R17 Yokohama Geolandar All-Terrains that accompany them even sport-raised white letters as a throwback to the original Outback. Wilderness models build upon Onyx models, which means the turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer comes standard. The delivery of its 260 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm through a CVT smooth and lag-free, and there’s no reason not to expect the same here. For the full story head over to Autoblog.com

LED Cargo Lamp

Every aspect of the Outback Wilderness is designed for off-the-grid adventure, right down to the LED cargo lamp in the rear gate, which helps you find your gear after sundown.

SUBARU STARLINK® Multimedia with Standard 11.6-inch Touchscreen

The 2022 Outback Wilderness features a standard STARLINK Multimedia system with 11.6-inch touchscreen plus Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. Wireless pairing and hands-free smartphone operation allow for safe and easy connection to your favorite apps and content, and you can access news, navigation, music, podcasts, and more through available cloud-based STARLINK apps and SiriusXM.

Rugged Exterior Styling

The Outback Wilderness is ready for real off-road adventure with extended exterior cladding and high-clearance front and rear bumpers, offering extra protection around the wheel wells and lower impact zones. The exclusively available Geyser Blue exterior paint, functional Anodized Copper finish accents, and Subaru Wilderness badging ensure it stands out on any summit.

New Off-Road Wheels with All-Terrain Tires and Full-Size Spare

Standard new 17-inch matte-black alloy off-road wheels and all-terrain Yokohama GEOLANDAR® tires provide improved performance in even the toughest trail conditions. A full-size spare is hidden below the cargo area for extra peace of mind when you’re out on the trail.