CDM and SCCDPH plan offers additional creative vaccination clinics for children

Local community health plan steps up to support busy families with a two-stop shop – a vaccine and a free museum visit – for any child who is vaccinated at the iconic Purple Museum

San Jose, CA – January 20, 2022 – Children’s Discovery Museum has teamed up with Santa Clara County Public Health Department to administer COVID-19 vaccinations during their next vaccination clinics for young local children and their families at the beloved institution in downtown San Jose. Every family whose child or adult is vaccinated will receive a family pass (FREE MUSEUM VAXPASS) for a free museum visit. Families can use the pass the day of their vaccination or return by May 31, 2022. Building upon the success of the inaugural January 2nd clinic, the clinics scheduled for Sunday, January 23 and Sunday, February 13 will target Medi-Cal recipients, in partnership with Santa Clara Family Health Plan (SCFHP).

“Parents have a lot on their plate and we want to help. These clinics offer a two-stop shop for busy parents – they can get their child vaccinated and also enjoy a visit to the museum,” said Marilee Jennings, executive director of Children’s Discovery Museum. “We’re proud to play a role in vaccination equity with outreach to underserved and non-English speaking communities.”

Special efforts are underway to reach Medi-Cal recipients who have a lower vaccination rate than the rest of the population. Presently, only 75% of Santa Clara Family Health Plan Medi-Cal members age 12 and older are fully vaccinated compared to the County’s 93% rate for the overall population.

“Community-based vaccination events like these are critical in helping us close the gap for our Medi-Cal members,” said Christine M. Tomcala, chief executive officer at SCFHP. “We are thrilled to provide funding to Children’s Discovery Museum to make this opportunity for our members possible, and are grateful for their partnership in improving the health of our community.”