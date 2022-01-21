Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

The Dynamic Duo of Michael Tilson Thomas and Yuja Wang perform at Davies Symphony Hall

January 27, 28 & 29 at 7:30 p.m.

She is back!!!

The stunningly beautiful and brilliant virtuoso pianist Yuja Wang whose fast-moving fingers on the Steinway ivories could get a speeding ticket issued by the SFPD is joining Music Director Laureate Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony in their interpretation of Franz Liszt’s tempestuous First Piano Concerto.

The program concludes with Gustav Mahler’s awe-inspiring First Symphony.

With music that begins as a shimmer in the strings and ends in one of the most heroic finales ever written, Mahler’s First is one of history’s most breathtaking works and it definitely deserves a standing ovation and a set of musical fireworks for the San Francisco’s Symphony’s performance.

And the curious minds of the concert patrons like me want to know what is Yuja will be wearing for her 2022 inaugural concert in San Francisco.

Wish I could attend all three concerts.

Information and Tickets

415-864-6000

www.sfsymphony.org

Davies Symphony Hall

201 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of SF Symphony

Mrs. Robinson Finds Sizzling Romance in San Francisco

February 1 through February 12, 2022

The art of seduction and infatuation is alive and well at the world premiere of Cathy Marston’s Mrs. Robinson ballet as San Francisco Ballet opens its 2022 Ballet Season.

San Francisco Ballet Company begins its repertory season and Helgi Tomasson’s farewell’s grand finale as it’s Artistic Director at the War Memorial Opera House.

Filmed at the Fairmont San Francisco in November of 2020 and never-before shared publicly, the dance film features choreography from a scene of Mrs. Robinson and stars Principal Dancers Sarah Van Patten and Joseph Walsh in the ballet’s leading roles.

To celebrate this unique and fascinating inaugural performance, San Francisco Ballet released the Mrs. Robinson short film for free on its website.

Information and Tickets

415-865-2000

sfballet.org

San Francisco Ballet

San Francisco War Memorial House

301 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of SF Ballet

Virtual Presentation of Behind the Scenes of Disney’s Encanto

January 26 at 5 p.m.

Join the “Talk About” conversation about Disney animation newest film – Encanto with special guests: screenwriter Jared Bush and Producer Yvett Merino, and uncover and uncover how perspective and understanding, the universality of familial love, and the people, cultures, and music of Colombia inspired the story of Mirabel and her magical family, the Madrigals.

Guest Speakers: Director Byron Howard previously directed Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Oscar®-winning feature Zootopia (2016), Tangled (2010), and Bolt.

Producer Yvett Merino first came to Walt Disney Animation Studios more than 20 years ago, and has worked in a variety of production capacities on some of the most popular animated features of all time.

Tickets for “Behind the Scenes of Disney’s “Encanto” will be available as follows: Members: Purchase tickets online beginning Wednesday, January 19 at noon. Public (non-members): Remaining tickets available online beginning Friday, January 21 at noon.

All participants must sign up by 5pm PT on Tuesday, January 25.

Participants must have a Zoom account to attend the webinar.

A link to the webinar and instructions for joining will be sent via email upon your registration prior to the event.

Information and Tickets

$5 members | $8 non-members

Zoom Webinar

415-345-6800

Walt Disney Family Museum

104 Montgomery Street in the Presidio in San Francisco

Questions can be submitted during the webinar through Zoom’s Q&A function

Year of the Tiger Photo Contest

The contest runs currently through February 19, 2022

February 1, 2022 marks the first day of the Year of the Tiger.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of San Francisco is proud to bring back the public art project, Tiger on Parade and add it to its list of festivities this Lunar New Year. Six life-sized Tigers will be publicly displayed around San Francisco to help ring in the New Year.

The Tiger statues spotlight local artists as well as reflect upon the culture, people, and traditions surrounding Chinese New Year.

And thanks to the generous sponsors Alaska Airlines, AARP, Lucky California, Golden State Warriors, Whole Foods Market, and ICBC this project came to life! May the spirit of the inspire strength, fearlessness, and optimism in all of us in the upcoming year.

Those born in the Year of the Tiger are said to be brave, competitive, unpredictable and confident. Gung Hai Fat Choi!

Happy New Year!

Information

Visit ChineseParade.com for photo submission guidelines, contest details, and information on where to track down the Tiger sculpture locations

Photo courtesy of CHSA and Chinese Chamber of Commerce