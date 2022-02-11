Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Helgi Tomasson and Yuri Possokhov Collaborate on Staging of Joyous “Don Quixote”

February 26 through March 6

With so much drama in real life, the San Francisco Ballet Artistic Director Helgi Tomasson and Choreographer-in-Residence Yuri Possokhov bring us a bit of humor and uplifting spirit as Don Quixote marks the first of two evening-length story ballets in the 2022 Season, which is Tomasson’s 37th and final season as Artistic Director.

“When Yuri and I re-staged Don Quixote nearly 20 years ago, we created a fun piece in the spirit of the original work” says Helgi.

“For my final season at SF Ballet, we’re bringing this classic back with great intention. Laughter in ballet is a rare gift, and joy is especially meaningful for our audiences today.”

Don Quixote is inspired by Cervantes’ literary masterpiece and features an elaborate production with 152 roles, beautiful music by Ludwig Minkus, composed for Marius Petipa’s original choreography staged in 1869 in Russia, and which includes tambourines and guitars and delightfully hummable melodies, stunning choreography and gorgeous costumes.

With a host of dynamic characters, including Don Quixote and his live horse, Rocinante; Sancho Panza, the loveable squire, and his donkey; the flirtatious Kitri and the barber Basilio Don Quixote is a kaleidoscopic spectacle for all ages and a rare comedy in the classical repertory.

San Francisco Ballet is one of the world’s leading ballet companies and for you, my devoted ballet aficionados: don’t miss their unique Don Quixote’s notoriously challenging “Kitri jump”

Information

Tickets start at $29

415-865-2000

sfballet.org

San Francisco Ballet

War Memorial Opera House

301 Van Ness Street in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of Eric Tomasson.

Love is in the Air at San Jose Museum of Art

Find activities and gifts for the loved ones and for yourself! Support the museums and the artists they feature by shopping for gifts at the museum’s attractive gift shops while you visit the museum’s exhibits and their permanent collections.

The variety of Frida Kahlo gifts with the motto of “For Frida Kahlo Lovers – Treat the Frida Kahlo lover in your life (or yourself) with a gift that celebrates the iconic artist, one of my favorite, rich legacy.”

Colorful puzzles, coffee cups, paper dolls, socks and greeting cards, just to name a few, are enriching the museum’s gift shop visual decorum.

Finished your shopping? Step into the museum’s gallery to view the magnificent paintings by Hung Liu. In 2015, Hung Liu (1948-2021) turned her attention to the Great Depression–era images by American photographer Dorothea Lange.

Liu recognized her own life story in Lange’s photographs of Dust Bowl migrants and created paintings like Valentine’s Day to consider the photographer’s well-known images within broader histories of migration, immigration, and displacement.

Find your way to San Jose and experience the love around you in the capital of Silicon Valley.

Information

Admission: $10 for adults

San Jose Museum of Art

110 South Market Street in San Jose

Photos courtesy of SJMA

Calling all Home Bakers & Chocolate Lovers!

In-Person & Virtual Workshops

Exquisite chocolates can be made by you.

Yes! Really! Seriously! And not just in honor of the Valentine’s Day!

You can become the sweetest chef in town if you learn the secrets from the Paris-trained chocolatier Pooney Yamini of Mon Reve Chocolate Art Studio in Mill Valley.

Learn her mastery of artisanal chocolates or a pâtisserie demo in person or virtually while attending her classes where she shares her recipes of producing the most delicious and stunning looking chocolate delicacies for you to duplicate, perfect while adding your own flair.

I guarantee you will be besieged by invitations to join your friends for lunch, dinner or an afternoon tea provided you bring your own chocolates.

“There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate!” – Linda Grayson

Information

monrevechoc.com

Photos courtesy of Mon Reve Chocolates

The 18th Annual “Hearts in San Francisco” Art Project Returns to San Francisco’s Union Square

February 28, 2022

February is definitely the month for romance in the City by the Bay.

And while Tony Bennett is singing about leaving his heart in San Francisco, you can find your favorite heart at the city’s Union Square.

On February 28, the large “Hearts” will be displayed at the Union Square and the visitors are invited to view these colorful and beautifully painted large in size “Hearts” up close and learn more about this incredible “Hearts in San Francisco” Art Project and the hugely talented 2022 Hearts Artists who made them unforgettable and who participated in this annual program to benefit the San Francisco General Hospital Foundation while honoring the frontline health care workers that continue to inspire us with their commitment.

Information

heartsinsf.org

Photos courtesy of Hearts in SF