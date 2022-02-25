Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Steinway Society Presents South Korean Pianist Yeol Eum

March 12 at 7:30p.m.

Brilliant South Korean pianist Yeol Eum Son returns to Bay Area with a rich repertoire featuring the Baldassare, Harpsichord Sonata No. 5 in C Major, T.27; Mendelssohn, Piano Sonata in G minor, Op. 105; Prokofiev, Piano Sonata No. 3 in A minor, Op.28; Ravel, Sonatine; Kapustin, Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 54. And with the audience’s enthusiastic bravo and standing ovation.. can I hope for Chopin? A native of South Korea, pianist Yeol Eum Son is a leading international artist who has excited our patrons, me including, in her two previous San Jose appearances.

She is highly regarded as a brilliant virtuoso who performs as a soloist and with the world’s leading orchestras. Yeol Eum placed second at the 2011 International Tchaikovsky Competition and the 13th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

Her discography includes the music of Prokofiev, Stravinsky, and Ravel, as well as recordings of the complete Chopin Etudes, Chopin Nocturnes for Piano and Strings, Schumann’s Fantasy in C, Kreisleriana, and Arabesque.

This is definitely a concert not to be missed!

Steinway Society – The Bay Area is a non-profit organization based in Silicon Valley which presents and promotes excellence in classical piano music.

Now in its 25th season, this dedicated group of musicians, pianists, teachers and arts lovers presents a series of classical piano concerts featuring international award-winning pianists, as well as a community outreach and in-school program.

Information

Cost: $42 to $65 for live performance.

Streaming Tickets: $40 per household. Link is live for 48 hours from the time of the live concert.

408-300-5635

steinwaysociety.com

McAfee Performing Arts and Lecture Center

20300 Herriman Avenue in Saratoga

Photos courtesy of Steinway Society

Mostly British Film Festival in San Francisco

March 10 – 17, 2022

New mostly British films from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and India are on their way to the historic Vogue theater in the city.

The Mostly British Film Festival presents award-winning new feature films and documentaries from English speaking countries outside the U.S.

The mix of dramas, thriller, biopics and stories run the gamut of emotions from joy to heartache and every feeling in between. The stories to be revealed take risks,

inspire awe and evoke big mentally stimulating and emotional experiences.

The festival opens on March 10 with the Bay Area premiere of the whimsical comedy “The Duke.”

Information

Individual tickets are $15

mostlybritish.org

Vogue Theater

3290 Sacramento Street in San Francisco

Napa Lighted Art Festival

March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

With a special, one night only live performance by percussionist Ward Spangler, Festival Napa Valley adds a musical dimension to the 2022 Napa Lighted Art Festival exhibition of Hybycozo’s Lightforms. HYBYCOZO is a collaborative public art and design studio made up of Serge Beaulieu and Yelena Filipchuk.

Their work consists of larger than life sculptures, often with laser cut patterns that draw on inspirations from mathematics, science, and natural phenomena. Much of their artwork acknowledges diverse cultural influences in pattern making and design.

Their works celebrate the inherent beauty of geometric form and pattern, and compose them in ways that harmonize the experience of sculpture, light, and shadow.

They have permanent public sculptures around the world from Dubai to Istanbul, Las Vegas, and the SF Bay Area.

Information

Veterans Memorial Park

Downtown Napa

707-346-5052

festivalnapavalley.org

Photos courtesy of Festival Napa Valley

San Francisco St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on the Bay

March 17 at 6 p.m.

Sights and Sips Galore! Be an Irish for a day aboard a the Hornblower’s City Cruises yacht for an evening of fun and sunset excursion at St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Cruise with Irish-themed décor, DJ entertainment, and breathtaking views. Wear something green, enjoy the green beer, special Shamrock cocktails and delicious hors d’oeuvres.

This is the perfect sunset excursion on San Francisco Bay and a great way to kick out a fabulous and beloved festivity.

This wonderful outing of 2-hour Sights and Sips Cruise on the San Francisco Bay will enrich your delicious San Francisco evening on the Bay.

You don’t have to be Irish to join the fun!

Information

Cost: $50 adults

888-467-6256

cityexperiences.com

Pier 3, on the Embarcadero at Washington Street in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of Hornblower’s City Cruises