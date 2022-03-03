Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Boyz II Men Join the San Francisco Symphony

April 1 & 2, 2022 at Tickets are on sale now at sfsymphony.org

Grammy Award-winning iconic group Boyz II Men are on their way to San Francisco to join the fabulous San Francisco Symphony for two performances I wish I could attend both. Known for their romantic songs, the group will perform some of their and my most loved hits, including among others “I’ll Make Love to You” and “End of the Road,” just to name a few.

Accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra under the brilliant baton of conductor Edwin Outwater – these are definitely two performances not to be missed.

Boyz II Men continue the well established creative tradition and innovative partnership between the classically trained and educated musicians of the San Francisco Symphony and the best selling well known musicians of R&B genre of music.

Boyz II Men remains one of the most iconic R&B groups in music history, penning and performing some of the most celebrated classics of the past three decades.

The group redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations.

The group’s four Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg: they have also earned nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding sixty-four million albums sold.

And the reason is abundantly clear: Boyz II Men have given fans a rich catalog of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes.

And for Boyz II Men the hits just keep on coming—the group continues to craft new albums and bring their legendary act to stages across the world.

The San Francisco Symphony is an award-winning symphony led by Music Director Maestro Esa-Pekka Salonen.

Do I see the next 2022 Grammy Award for the Best Performance of ” Boyz II Men with the San Francisco Symphony?” Wait for my review of the concert on April 1.

Information

Ticket prices start at $45

415-864-6000

sfsymphony.org

Davies Symphony Hall

201 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of SF Symphony

Fashion Community Week in San Francisco

March 10 – 13; March 12: One of a Kind Fashion Show and Champagne Reception at 6:00 p.m.

I don’t do Fashion. I am Fashion.” — Coco Chanel.

Are you ready for a fashionable time at Fashion Community Week in the City by the Bay?

The majestic Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel will be the site for the one and only on-site Fashion show of the season and you are invited!

The evening commences at 6p.m. with a VIP reception & social hour over delicious signature cocktails & champagne.

The highlight of the evening begins at 7:30 pm with an extravagant fashion show featuring seven award winning fashion designers from Paris, Milan, California, Senegal and a blend of Asian Fusion collections on the runway!

The evening will continue with a celebratory gathering with LIVE music.

The Fashion Community Week is inaugurated by the Virtual Fashions Tech Conference on March 10.

Information

Fashion Show and Champagne Reception Cost: $100 – $250

415-763-7466

fcwsf.org

Fashion Council San Francisco: Fashion Community Week

The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel

495 Geary Street in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of Fashion Community Week

SON DE LA VIDA Choral Concert in Campbell

March 19 at 7:30 PM; Don’t miss the Saxophone Ensemble performance before the show

There is more to Silicon Valley than just chips and technology!

The Bay Area is enriched by the exciting and the highly entertaining programs presented by the talented students and their outstanding professors and teaching staff of the San Jose State University’s Music and Dance Department under the inspirational leadership of Professor Fred Cohen, heading this department and with composer-conductor Dr. Daniel Afonso and Artistic Director Dr. Corie Brown on his entire able and amazing team.

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley and reflecting the rich ethnic cultures of their students and their teaching staff, the SJSU’s vision is to center and uplift choral music and musicians of Latin America and it is just one of the exciting study programs of Latin American choral repertoire as they strive to both celebrate, and provide an entry point to the wealth of repertoire, creativity, and cultural depth present in Latin American countries, and their musical traditions.

*Unless otherwise noted, all rehearsals, clinics, masterclasses, and events are free and open to the public! http://events.ha.sjsu.edu/musicanddance/events/latin-american-choral-festival-5

Information

Tickets: Students: $5; General Admission: $20

For additional information contact Artistic Director, Dr. Corie Brown at corie.brown@sjsu.edu

Choral Concert will take place at the Campbell United Methodist Church 1675 Winchester Blvd, Campbell

Photo courtesy of the SJSU Choral Concert

Beringer Winery’s Invitation to Experience

Cabernet Sauvignon and Learn its History

On the road again… Bask in the beauty of Napa Valley while tasting a selection of Beringer’s current wines while enjoying the stunning setting of this historic winery and learn how their signature Cabernet Sauvignon came to be… If you ever savored the bold flavors in a Cabernet Sauvignon, you owe the pleasure of drinking it to a happy mistake that took place in Bordeaux in the late 17th century.

Back then, people didn’t breed grape varieties like they do today, but somehow one of the Cabernet Franc vines that was extensively planted in the region crossed with a Sauvignon Blanc vine that was either wild or planted nearby.

Little is known about how or when the accidental variety was first used in winemaking, but by the 18th century, it had become established throughout the region.

By 1852, it had made its way to California via a Frenchman named Anthony Delmas who brought the vines to the Santa Clara Valley.

Today, the Cabernet Sauvignon vines that supply the fruit for our Knights Valley, Saint Helena Home Ranch and other Cabs are descendants of those first few accidental vines. And now you know the rest of the story….

Thanks to Beringer’s historians. Book a tasting and explore the Beringer Vineyards while discovering their collection of exquisite Cabernet Sauvignon wines, probably the best in Napa Valley. Cheers!

Information

707-257-5771

beringer@beringer.com

Beringer Winery

2000 Main Street in St. Helena

Photos courtesy of Beringer Winery