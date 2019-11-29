Warming centers available for inclement weather in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County, CA – Due to continuing cold weather and rain expected in Santa Clara County, the Office of Supportive Housing is extending its Inclement Weather services to Tuesday, December 3 and will offer additional shelter beds, daytime and overnight warming centers for the increased number of people who require respite from the cold and rain.

All residents are encouraged to use available shelters and warming centers, as well as take appropriate actions to ensure their safety and well-being during these cold and rainy days and nights. For locations of shelters, warming centers and other services that are available, call 211 or download a printable PDF of warming centers and shelters: http://bit.ly/WarmCenters1-2-2019. For more information on shelter locations, visit the County of Santa Clara Office of Supportive Housing.

Food, Shelters and Warming Centers

During winter months, cold weather and regular shelters operate daily in East Palo Alto, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, San Jose and Gilroy. When an Inclement Weather Episode occurs, additional shelter beds, as well as daytime and overnight warming centers, are available for the increased number of people who require respite from the cold and rain.

Daytime warming centers are located in libraries, community and senior centers throughout the County. These daytime warming centers will not be open on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday or Friday, November 29. Those needing a warm place to stay or other support services can call 211, which is available 24 hours a day in multiple languages. Expanded shelter services are available throughout the County, including Thanksgiving Day and Friday, November 29. Call 211 for information on hot meals and free food programs in Santa Clara County

Available hotlines to direct people to services:

Call 2-1-1: for health and human services in Santa Clara County, available 24 hours a day in multiple languages;

Homeless Helpline (not San Jose): Call the County Office of Supportive Housing at (408) 793-0550 during regular business hours to ask for assistance or report a homeless person in need in Santa Clara County;

HomeFirst Homeless Helpline: Call (408) 510-7600 or e-mail the HomeFirst Helpline at Outreach@homefirstscc.org.

Homeless individuals can register to receive text messages about services as follows:

Simply address a text message to: 888777

Type BADWEATHER in the message

Send the message

ABOUT INCLEMENT WEATHER EPISODES

During extreme cold temperatures, the County of Santa Clara Office of Supportive Housing activates the Inclement Weather Plan, which supplements the regular, ongoing cold weather shelter program.

The current trigger conditions are as follows:

There is a forecasted overnight low of 40 degrees or lower with a probability of rain of less than 50%;

There is a forecasted overnight low of 45 degrees or lower with a probability of rain of 50% or greater, or

There is a forecasted period of rain for 48 hours or more likely to result in flooding.

ABOUT THE COUNTY OF SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA

The County of Santa Clara government serves a diverse, multi-cultural population of 1.9 million residents in Santa Clara County, the sixth largest county in California. With more than 70 agencies/departments and nearly 22,000 employees, the County of Santa Clara plans for the needs of a dynamic community, offers quality services, and promotes a healthy, safe and prosperous community for all.

The County provides essential services, such as public health and environmental protection; behavioral health and medical services through the County of Santa Clara Health System, including Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (Hospital and Clinics), O’Connor Hospital and Saint Louise Regional Hospital; child and adult protection services; homelessness prevention and solutions; roads, parks and libraries; emergency response to disasters; protection of minority communities and those under threat; access to a fair criminal justice system, and scores of other services, particularly for those members of our community in the greatest need.

Visit the County of Santa Clara at: http://www.sccgov.org

Like us on Facebook: http://Facebook.com/County.of.Santa.Clara/

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/sccgov