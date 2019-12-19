Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Ring in the New Year at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco

December 31, from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Celebrate the 2020 New Year’s Eve with the most spectacular view on the city! Have a blast while you and your Commonwealth Club friends revel in indulgent cuisine, high-end spirits, lively entertainment and the fabulous New Year’s Eve experience.

Your ticket includes an all-inclusive premium amenities and service with three separate party spaces.

You will be able to enjoy unlimited cocktails, a variety of light bites and desserts, a midnight balloon drop on the dance floor and a front-row seat at the Roof Top Terrace for the perfect view of the famous Embarcadero firework display. Happy New Year!

Tickets and Information

Cost: $290 – $375 pp.

Guests must be 21 and over

Dress suggested: Cocktail Attire. No jeans.

415-597-6705

commonwealthclub.org

The Commonwealth Club

110 The Embarcadero in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of the Commonwealth Club

Winterfest New Year’s Eve Celebration in Santa Clara

December 31, 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Winterfest, the monthlong holiday celebration at California’s Great America in Santa Clara, culminates in a family-friendly New Year’s Eve party that features a firework show, live bands and DJ’s throughout the park, Snoopy’s Rockin’ NYE Party and a midnight countdown.

Start early to enjoy the illuminated winter wonderland, ice skating, horse and carriage rides, live shows and holiday treats.

A very unique celebration for the entire family. Happy New year!

Tickets and Information

Admission starts at $27

cagreatamerica.com

California’s Great America

4701 Great America Parkway in Santa Clara

Photo courtesy of California Great America

Seth MacFarlane joins the SF Symphony for a special New Year’s Eve Event

December 31

Start your New Year on a happy note as the Symphony’s annual New Year’s Event on December 31 features Academy and Grammy award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, producer, and director Seth MacFarlane in a performance of jazz standards and holiday favorites, with Edwin Outwater conducting the world renowned SF Symphony Orchestra.

VIP tickets are available for an elevated New Year’s Eve experience, including a gourmet pre-performance dinner in the Wattis Room and champagne at intermission. Happy New Year!

Tickets and Information

415-864-6000

sfsymphony.org

Davies Symphony Hall

201 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photo of Seth MacFarlane is courtesy of SF Symphony

New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular in Sacramento

December 31, 6 to 10 p.m.

Sacramento’s best New Year’s Eve tradition lights up the skies above Old Sacramento with bright colors and flashes during the New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular.

This free celebration in California Capital is open to all residents and features activities for the whole family to enjoy. Including children’s programming, live music, dinner specials, hot food and drink vendors and a variety of colorful street entertainment.

This is a perfect occasion for the kids to tour California’s historic Capital, and visit a number of museums in the Old City of Sacramento. Happy New Year!

Tickets and Information

Free admission

nyesacramento.com

Old Sacramento Waterfront

Front Street in Sacramento

Photo courtesy of Visit Sacramento