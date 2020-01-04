Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

With Beethoven, Wagner, Wolfe and Berg: SF Symphony Starts the New Year on a Happy Note!

January 16, 17 and 18 at 8 p.m.

Happy Birthday Ludwig Beethoven! 2020 marks the 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven, the most famous composer who casts a long shadow over music—challenging, inspiring, haunting, and setting the bar for generations to come.

The renowned Beethoven virtuoso pianist Emanuel Ax, will present the Piano Concerto No. 2, some of the earliest-known music by the composer. Fronting a heightened sense of drama, Beethoven would become a beacon to Richard Wagner, who then pushed music’s harmonic language into a new realm—one which paved the way for Alban Berg.

A signature piece for Maestro Michael Tilson Thomas (MTT), Berg’s spellbinding Three Pieces for Orchestra is a revival of recent performances issued on the Orchestra’s in-house label, the eight-time Grammy Award winner.

The concert’s repertoire will also feature the West Cast Premiere of Julia Wolfe’s Fountain of Youth and Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll.

A truly sensational program to inaugurate the SF Symphony’s extraordinarily exciting 2020 season.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $20 to $185

415-864-6000

sfsymphony.org

Davies Symphony Hall

201 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Pre-order food and beverages by calling 415-252-1937

Photos courtesy of SF Symphony

“The Pianist of Willesden Lane” Performs in Mountain View

January 15 through February16

Hershey Felder, the Bay Area favorite actor, pianist, writer, director and producer, brings “The Pianist of Willesden Lane” on its Triumphant Tour de Force performances created by Felder for TheatreWorks of Palo Alto.

Adapted and directed by Hershey Felder and based on the book “The Children of Willesden Lane” by Mona Golabek and Lee Cohen it celebrates the power of music to transcend even the darkest of times. Holding fast to dreams of concert success, a young Jewish pianist escapes Vienna via the Kindertransport, arriving in England at the outset of World War II.

In a stunning, nationally-acclaimed performance, concert pianist Mona Golabek recounts her mother’s poignant saga of hope and resilience, underscored with extraordinary music from Bach, Beethoven, and many more.

How truly amazing for the brilliant Hershey Felder and the incredible TheatreWorks of Palo Alto to present “The Pianist of Willesden Lane” at the time as the world celebrates Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th Birthday. “Astonishing” and “Stunningly good!” – SF Chronicle. “Deeply affecting” – NY Times. Definitely not to be missed and possible see it twice.

Tickets and Information

Prices range from $25 to $55

650-463-7132

theatreworks.org

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

500 Castro Street in Mountain View

Photo courtesy of TheatreWorks

Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment

January 17 through May 3, 2020

To gently guide you on your path, Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment brings together Buddhist artworks from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Asian Art Museum, home to two of the country’s most significant collections of Himalayan art. Sculptures, paintings, textiles and book arts made between 800 and 2016 chart a transformative journey from the ordinary world to awakening.

Awaken begins with works that speak to the unbalanced nature of our contemporary existence.

After meeting some of Himalayan Buddhism’s most interesting masters, you then meet your guide, or guru, in the form of an early 17th-century painting of Gorampa Sonam Sengge, the sixth abbot of Ngor monastery, who will lead you on a path out of this chaos.

A fascinating journey – enjoy, but time to wake up…

Tickets and Information

415-581-3500

asianart.org

Asian Art Museum

200 Larkin Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Asian Art Museum

Ballet Folclorico Nacional de Mexico de Silvia Lozano Performs in Silicon Valley

January 24 and 25, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Traditional Mexican dance, music and costumes come together in this spectacular production. Ballet Folclorico Nacional de Mexico de Silvia Lozano has spent the past 56 years entertaining and performing for kings, presidents and prime ministers around the globe.

Featuring dances and authentic music, these captivating performances are carefully choreographed and designed to preserve and share the heritage of the Mexican people.

Now its time for you to enjoy and be awestruck by their artistry in San Jose.

Tickets and Information

408-924-8501

hammertheatre.com

Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo de San Antonio in San Jose

Photo courtesy of Ballet Folclorico Nacional de Mexico de Silvia Lozano