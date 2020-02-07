Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Valentine’s Day and Valentine’s Weekend Celebrations at Presidio in San Francisco

February 14, 15 and 16, served at dinner time

The Commissary Valentine’s Day Dinner

February 14, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Treat the one you love with a five-course pre-fix menu with an optional wine pairing

Valentine’s Weekend Specials: Presidio Social Club Valentine’s Dinner February 14, 15 and 16

Valentine’s Day Sock Hop

February 15 at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 pm for a 30-minute sock-hop inspired dance lesson!

Hop back to the 1950’s! Dance to live music from The Ely Brothers + The Double Take Band, enjoy period dance performances from San Francisco’s renowned Jitterbugs, and sip retro cocktails available for purchase from Arguello Restaurant (cash bar).

Reflect on the history of romance at the Presidio with a mini pop-up exhibit of “Love Letters & Stories” from the Presidio’s military days.

Come shake, rattle, and roll! Enjoy your romance…

Information

presidio.gov

Presidio Officers Club

50 Moraga Avenue in San Francisco

One Enchanted Evening: A Concert with Renee Fleming in Saratoga

February 9 at 5 p.m.

The world renowned soprano Renee Fleming will take the stage at the stunningly picturesque Montalvo Arts Center’s Carriage House Theatre located in the magical hills of Saratoga.

The a once-in-a-lifetime performance and gala fundraiser will feature an intimate concert and champagne reception with gourmet dinner accompanied with wine pairing curated by Le Papillon and Ridge Vineyards to follow. The glamorous decor and candlelit rooms will create an elegant, mesmerizing ambience. Be sure to dress in your black tie best as you meet and mingle with the Bay Area’s classiest guests!

Ms.Renée Fleming will perform selections from Broadway to the Great American Songbook, jazz, classical, and more — and accompanied by renowned pianist Gerald Martin Moore. Next, enjoy an exhilarating auction featuring exciting and exclusive items and experiences. After dinner, dance into the evening with live music by The Money Band. It will be a truly enchanting night for you to enjoy for a good cause.

Information

408-961-5858

montalvoarts.org

Villa Montalvo

15400 Montalvo Road in Saratoga

Photo courtesy of Andrew Eccles #2

Steinway Society Presents Acclaimed Pianist Daria Rabotkina

February 9 at 2:30 p.m.; A pre-concert talk starts at 1:45 p.m.

This is a truly priceless treat for the music aficionados: enjoy the performance of Russian-American pianist Daria Rabotkina, who will be the featured artist at the concert of Steinway Society celebrating it’s 25th Season. Called a pianist with “dramatic presence and total focus,” Ms. Rabotkina was born to a family of musicians in Kazan, Russia where she studied at the Kazan State Conservatory and later with Vladimir Feltsman at New York’s Mannes College.

Rabotkina is the winner of a number top prizes at international competitions and has performed under renowned conductors, including Maestro Michael Tilson Thomas of SF Symphony. Her performances took her to the stages of distinguished venues in Europe, Japan, and the US, including the prestigious Carnegie Hall.

Her album of Humoresques by Antonin Dvořák, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Max Reger, and Robert Schumann received critical praise for her “commanding technique and keenness of interpretive insight,” as well as her “affection and warmth….and beautifully judged rubato and beguiling intimacy.” Daria Rabotkina holds a doctorate from Eastman School of Music and is on the faculty of Texas State University.

A pre-concert talk starts at 1:45 p.m. Ms. Rabotkina will be available to meet the audience following the concert. Steinway Society – The Bay Area is a nonprofit organization based in Silicon Valley. Now entering its 25th season, this dedicated group of musicians, pianists, teachers and art lovers promotes excellence in piano performance and music education. Each season, Steinway Society presents a series of classical piano concerts featuring international award-winning pianists, as well as an active school music program.

Tickets and Information

Prices start at $40. Senior/Student Discounts Available

408-300-5635

steinwaysociety.com

Hammer Theatre

101 Paseo de San Antonio in San Jose

Photo by Josh Huskin

Discover Your Favorite Heart in San Francisco

Now through February 13, 2020

The bidding window for the auction is through February 14, at 11:59 p.m. 2020

San Francisco General Hospital Foundation has announced that all of the tabletop and mini Heart sculptures from the 2020 series of the iconic Hearts in San Francisco public art project are now on display at Macy’s Union Square and Wilkes Bashford leading up to the Hearts in SF special event on Thursday, February 13. Select Hearts from the 2020 series are available for purchase at a charity auction on eBay.

The bidding window for the auction started at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, and culminating on Friday, February 14, at 11:59 p.m.

The online auction is open to the public and will provide necessary funding for vital programs and initiatives at Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center (ZSFG). Hearts in San Francisco artworks, combined with Hearts events proceeds (2004–2019), has raised more than $27 million as well as worldwide awareness.

The new heart sculptures are available for purchase on eBay at https://www.ebay.com/b/Hearts-in-San-Francisco/bn_7116478158.

All 33 of the selected 2020 Heart sculptures will be transported to Oracle Park for the Hearts in SF special evening event on February 13. Join me at the Hearts in SF event at the home of the SF Giants. Presented by the Foundation, Hearts in SF celebrates the work ZSFG does every day.

Thank you Priscilla Chan, Mark Zuckerberg, The Foundation and the medical personal of the SF General Hospital.

Information

For details please visit SFGHF.org

Photos courtesy of SFGHF