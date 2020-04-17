Events Around the Bay Go High-Tech

By Lina Broydo

ZOOM is Bridging Virtuoso Pianist Katya Grineva to the Cancer CAREpoint Clients and Supporters at the Exclusive Concert in Your Home

April 17 at 7 p.m.

Back by popular demand, acclaimed Russian pianist Katya Grineva returns to the Bay Area for a Cancer CAREpoint Zoom performance in the comfort of your home.

Known for her deep connection to the Romantics, Grineva is a distinguished Steinway artist and the only female solo pianist to have performed in the world-renowned Carnegie Hall Isaac Stern auditorium in New York City a record 19 times.

Her playing has been described as having “warmth and seamless fluidity…class and charisma that draw her audience into her music” by the New York Times.

Born in Moscow, she studied piano at the Moscow Music School, and then the School of Music at the prestigious Moscow Conservatory. She moved to New York in 1989 and received a scholarship to enter the renowned Mannes School of Music graduate program. Don’t miss this unique concert where Grineva will definitely capture your heart and attention with her breathless, ethereal performance.

Grineva, who lost her own mother to cancer, says: “I believe in a healing power of music that connects you to the heart and helps you let go of fear, staying present to beauty and love.” Grineva, will be playing on a 108 year-old Steinway at her “shelter home” in Woodstock, NY for this amazing partnership of arts and high-tech free zoom concert.

“We know how difficult this time is for everyone, but particularly those battling cancer’ says Dawn Hogh, the Cancer CAREpoint’s Executive Director.

“We hope Ms. Grineva’s music will provide a welcome and wonderful respite to all who listen in.” *Cancer CAREpoint is a program that provides free non-medical services to cancer patients and their children.

Information:

Free Concert

Must be Registered at:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEsde-ppz8jxzFNNzGAoxeXZOwjQC-Fyg

or email to info@cancercarepoint.org

Photo courtesy of Katya Grineva

Hiller Hangar Talk: How I Quit my Boring Job and Became a Working Pilot

Via Zoom on April 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Register on Zoom to hear Francesca Fambrough’s personal story we hear about quite often and sometimes dream about the change but need to be inspired by a friend or a mentor.

Enjoy the story of Francesca, the local Bay Area pilot, who shares her journey of the choices she encountered and which have made in her life that landed her a job or career that wasn’t working for her, yearning for a second opportunity to follow her dreams. Francesca shares how dissatisfaction with her desk job propelled her desire to become a pilot, inspiring her to undertake flight training and earn her ratings as a commercial pilot.

Fascinating story for you to find out how she did this, the steps she took in discovering how to learn to fly (and how to pay for it), and how to make a living in the earth’s atmosphere. Each talk is free of charge and is presented via Zoom for 20-30 minutes with time allocated for Q&A.

The Hiller Aviation Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, was opened to the public in 1998 by helicopter designer and inventor Stanley Hiller Jr. and features a collection on display of over 50 aircraft from more than a century of aviation history. Currently the museum is not open to the public.

Information

For registration visit Hiller Aviation Museum at www.museum@hiller.com

Photo courtesy of Hiller Aviation Museum

The White House Online Tours

Time to visit The White House without leaving your home. Enjoy a virtual tour of the White House whether you are a Republican, Democrat or Independent. Curious?

Always wanted to see the Oval Office where the Presidents work or where the Presidents sleep, where the chefs prepare dinners for the First Family or cook elaborate State Dinners for over 200 people? Wow, so many rooms to see, tour and learn the history. See the extensive art and portrait collections?

Be awestruck by the dining rooms china collection? With 132 rooms to tour – you will be busy… and more educated.

Here is something I learned:

The White House is the only private residence of a head of State which is open to the public free of charge. Provided we can leave home…

For now tour The White House online by selecting your favorite tour by searching for it on Google.

Information

Tours & Events

whitehouse.gov

White House Tours

Photos courtesy of the White House Timeline

Global Daffodils Campaign to Commemorate the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

April 19

TAUBE PHILANTHROPIES, the well respected and extremely generous organization including the Bay Area’s Foundation for Jewish Life & Culture in the Bay Area, United States and Israel and TAUBE Family Foundation is extending to all a special commemorative and educational online initiative – the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Campaign of the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw, known in Poland as the Daffodils Campaign which takes place every year on April 19th, the anniversary of the start of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

On this day, hundreds of volunteers hand out paper daffodils in Warsaw and other Polish cities to raise awareness of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and educate the public about its significance. This year the campaign is extending to New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, and cities across Israel, and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the initiative is conducted exclusively online. Why the daffodil?

Marek Edelman, the last surviving leader of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, who had remained in Poland and passed away in 2009, used to receive a bouquet of yellow daffodils from an anonymous person every year on April 19, the day the uprising broke out in 1943. He laid them at the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Warsaw, in memory of those who fought and died.

The paper daffodils, which people wear on this day, are inspired by this custom. To participate, make it a family project creating your own daffodil at home and post your picture wearing or holding the daffodil you made on your social media accounts with #WarsawGhettoUprising and #POLINMuseum.

You can also add a “Warsaw Ghetto Uprising” frame to your photo on Facebook.

Furthermore, you are invited to visit the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising commemoration website to see what other resources POLIN Museum has prepared, including a partially-animated film about the Uprising and a graphic novel about Marek Edelman.

Information

#WarsawGhettoUprising and #POLINMuseum.

Photo courtesy of TAUBE PHILANTHROPIES