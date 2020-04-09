Events Around the Bay Go High Tech

By Lina Broydo

San Francisco Ballet Offers Streamed Performances and Much More

We know that the ballet dancers are the most fascinating people, they never talk or sing, but their superb dancing conveys many amazing stories.

This week the San Francisco Ballet Company is launching a number of ways you can make ballet part of your daily at-home routine.

Enjoy SF Ballet @ Home streamed performances; Adult Ballet Classes: offering a class every weekday; Ballet Myth Busters: Dancers Don’t Eat?!; listen to the Orchestra Spotify playlist and my favorite segment of Meet the Artist podcast as you listen and learn about the Principal Dancer Esteban Hernandez who recently was promoted to Principal Dancer and who discusses his childhood, career, and the role of Benjamin in Christopher Wheeldon’s Cinderella with Caitlin Sims.

He also shares about his work with his family in Mexico, sharing the joy of ballet through performances, classes, and auditions.

Enjoy, learn and move in the comfort of your Living room with your darling pooch stretching and sitting next to you. Stay e-connected with loved ones and keep yourself safe, well and culturally enriched.

And stay at home.

415-865-2000

SFBALLET.ORG

SF Ballet @ Home streamed performances

Adult Ballet Classes: Take class every weekday

Support the SF Ballet Critical Relief Fund

Ballet Myth Busters: Dancers Don’t Eat? Food menu

Meet the Artist podcast and listen to the Orchestra Spotify playlist

Photo courtesy of Erik Tomasson

Oakland Zoo Is Alive and Interactive

Weekdays from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cocooned at home? Don’t despair as the Oakland Zoo is offering “Behind the Scenes” video subscriptions to see how the Zoo’s animal keepers and the veterinary hospital staff keep each other happy and healthy.

The program which will be broadcasted live through zoo’s website, adds an educational component featuring experts who will talk about the lively and hectic life at the zoo, something you may never see in an in-person visit.

Subscriptions are $14.95 a month, but zoo members get the first 30 days free, followed by a discounted $9.95 a month fee.

The subscribers, in particular kids, are able to submit questions during the broadcast and have an interesting Q&A with Michelle Myers, the host of this live show as well as the doctors and the experts visiting and taking care of the animals.

The youngsters may be inspired to become veterinarians.

510-632-9525

oaklandzoo.org/go-behind-the-scenes

Photos courtesy of Oakland Zoo

SFMOMA’s Virtual Tour with Photographer Julia Margaret Cameron

While the museums are closed to the public the brilliant people at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) are offering an interesting partnership with YouTube company: Subscribe to SFMOMA with YouTube videos featuring weekly interviews with artists who talk about the modern and contemporary art while on the journey outside the museum walls and into the studios of some of the world’s most famous artists.

One of such artists/photographer is Julia Margaret Cameron (1815-1879) who at the age of 48 was gifted by her daughter with a photo camera.

Few women at that time were interested in photography, but Julia got infatuated with this art, converting her chicken coop into a photo studio, and enlisting friends to pose as figures from myths and legends. And as they say – the rest is history.

Her photographs, mostly portraits, are truly fascinating with an interesting story attached to every photograph.

She is considered one of the most important portraitists of the 19th century. Learn the story behind Cameron’s otherworldly portraits.

Something to experience when you can not leave home and enjoy an amazing visual and educational gift presented by the SFMOMA and YouTube collaboration.

415-357-4177

sfmoma.org

Virtual Way to See the “Levi Strauss: A History of American Style” Exhibit at the Contemporary Jewish Museum

I was eager to see this exhibit on the opening date of February 13, 2020 and I did. I love jeans.

Upon my arrival to the United States the first thing I purchased was a pair of Levi’s jeans.

I still keep it as my treasured souvenir, although I can not fit into it.

Ahh, the good life in America.

“Levi Strauss: A History of American Style” is the largest exhibition to date of materials from the Levi Strauss & Co. archives.

The exhibit celebrates the birth of the blue jean, showcasing the life of Levi Strauss, the evolution of Levi’s from workwear into iconic fashion wear, and the city of San Francisco that inspired this style revolution.

But the Museum had to close their fab exhibit due to the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in an enormous number of people who missed seeing it.

But the good folks at the Contemporary Jewish Museum saved the day by creating the virtual tours of the entire exhibit.

Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy seeing this exhibit in the comfort of your den, wear your own favorite pair of jeans and cowboy boots and a hat, and reflect on the ways Levi’s has infused the culture of America, and has become shorthand for classic American style abroad.

You will love it! Do you remember when and were you bought your first pair of Levi’s?

415-655-7800

thecjm.org

The Contemporary Jewish Museum

Photos courtesy of CJM