Events Around the Bay and Beyond

By Lina Broydo

“Judith Leiber: Master Craftsman” in the Museum in Florida

While most of the glamorous fashion galas, including the most popular Met Gala in New York, have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, the Jewish Museum in Florida does not want you to be sad or disappointed.

You can now stay at home wearing your favorite and worn out sweats and be bedazzled by the museum’s showcase of the Judith Leiber’s an online exhibit with a 3-D walkthrough through her intricate and spectacular couture purses she created for the Tinseltown celebs to sparkle and shine in. Madonna, Beyoncé, Katie Perry, Sarah Jessica Parker, J-Lo and Blake Lively are just a handful of the A-list fans of Judith Leiber evening bags, a staple among the stars.

The great, late designer of beloved animal- and food-themed minaudières made handbags go viral (on the red carpet and off) long before social media even existed. In celebration of the museum’s 25th anniversary, Miami’s Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU is honoring the Budapest born Hungarian native and the Holocaust survivor-turned-mega-designer’s life, work and legacy via an exhibition entitled Judith Leiber: Master Craftsman.

Executive Director Susan Gladstone and curator Jacqueline Goldstein worked with The Leiber Collection to curate the stylish show, along with borrowing bags from the collections of some of South Florida’s chicest women. “Leiber’s work transcends fashion. Her bags are true objects of art,” says Gladstone.

Born in 1921, Leiber was the first female apprentice and master in the Hungarian handbag guild. She survived the Holocaust by initially staying with her family and 25 others in a one-bedroom, then lived in a cramped cellar in a ghetto, with 60 other people.

“This exhibition tells the story of a fearless woman ahead of her time. Her innovative minaudières continue to inspire designers the world over to think out of the box, in this case the metal bag, and to stay strong and achieve their dreams, even in the case of extreme adversity,” says Goldstein. Today, her handbags are included in the collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Smithsonian Institution and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

jmof.fiu.edu

Stanford Arts Alumni Illuminate

August 3 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

From their living room to yours: Join a panel discussion with the writers and co-chairs of the Women’s Writers Committee of WGA, Allison Schroeder, Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek. Allison Schroeder is best known for her Academy Award nominated screenplay Hidden Figures (2016). She has since worked on Christopher Robin (2018) and Frozen II (2019).

Allison studied economics and writing at Stanford while participating in on campus performances as a member of Ram’s Head Theatrical Society.

Her recent screenplay Disruptors is about an engineer at a popular ride-sharing technology company trying to navigate her way through the toxic culture of sexism and sexual harassment in her industry.

Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek are an impressive screenwriting team who wrote the original screenplay for Disney’s live action remake of Mulan which has been rescheduled for July 24th, 2020 release.

Elizabeth and Lauren met in high school as they both worked at Shakespeare & Co in Lenox, MA for the summer.

They split up for college, Elizabeth going to Stanford and Lauren attending Brown University, before working together as screenwriters. Elizabeth and Lauren are also known for Grace Hopper,

The Christmas Ball (2020) and The Kennedy Women. Moderated by Lauren Clark this discussion is co-sponsored by Stanford Students in Entertainment and American Studies.

Should be a fascinating program.

Register for the Zoom link to be sent by email day-of

stanfordarts@stanford.edu

Also streaming live on facebook.com/stanfordarts

Yoga and Zoom Partnership

Simply known as “Doris,” the Los Altos yoga teacher has shifted to Zoom for her workout yoga classes taking place right in the comfort of your family room or by the swimming pool if you have one.

Amid pandemic, “Doris Yoga” offers virtual classes 6 days a week, starting as early as 6:30 a.m. (Does it have to be so early in the morning? Really? Seriously?) With her promise of improving my body’s awareness control and actively engage muscles I did not know existed, while strengthening them so we can live pain-free, improve balance, and even build better abdominal strength.

Is the bikini swimsuit in her future plan for me?

This is probably the best and the healthiest activity action to come out of the Covid-19 nightmare. Doris makes this yoga dream a reality. Self-care is important as we face the unforeseen challenges. In addition to the local students, thanks to Zoom connection she is reaching students in Oregon, Colorado, Washington, D.C, and as far as in France, UK, Denmark and South Korea. “I am digging this ZOOM thing..”

Classes cost from $10 to $20

Doris Yoga

dorisyoga.com

Relaxing Evening In Filoli Garden

Thursday Nights through September 3, 2020. From 5 pm to 8 pm.

Its time to leave your indoor hide-away for the past 4 months and enjoy the delicious scents and beautiful sights of Filoli’s summertime gardens.

Take an evening stroll through the Garden or take a hike along Estate Trail bathed in sunset light. Whatever you select, Filoli is sure to be your memorable summer getaway.

Filoli boasts 654 acres of beauty nestled along the slopes of California’s coastal range.

Originally built as a private residence in 1917, Filoli was open to the public in 1976 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The property is considered one of the finest remaining country estates of the 20th century, featuring a 54,000+ square-foot Georgian revival-style mansion, 16 acres of exquisite English Renaissance gardens, a 6.8-acre Gentleman’s Orchard, and a nature preserve with over seven miles of hiking trails.

Filoli is dedicated to connecting our rich history with a vibrant future through beauty, nature, and shared stories, so that one day all people will honor nature, value unique experiences, and appreciate beauty in everyday life.

Cost: $20

650-364-8300

filoli.org

Filoli Estate and Gardens

86 Canada Road in Woodside

All tickets have to be reserved in advance.

