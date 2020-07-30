Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

United States Post Office Salutes the 19th Amendment for Women the Right to Vote

This year marks the centennial (August 1920 – August 2020) of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, guarantying women the right to vote. In honor of this auspicious occasion the United States Post Office is issuing a commemorative stamp which will be available for sale on August 26, 2020.

Inspired by historic photographs, the stamp features a stylized illustration of suffragists marching in a parade or other public demonstration. The clothes they wear and the banners they bear display the official colors of the National Woman’s Party — purple, white and gold.

The stamp was created and designed by the art director Ethel Kessler with original art by Nancy Stahl. You may consider purchasing these stamps and offer it as a present to the amazing women in your life. I am sending a set of these stamps to my granddaughter who is celebrating her “Sweet 16” Birthday in a few weeks. You may also consider giving a set of these stamps as a Birthday, Graduation, Christmas and Hanukkah gifts.

No need to visit your local Post Office, just pre-order this commemorative stamp by visiting the Post Office website. Ladies, you are encouraged to implement this freedom of voting on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Information: Order first-day-of-issue postmarks and covers at usps.com/shopstamps under “Collectors”

Photo courtesy of the United States Post Office

Sparkling Musicale Afternoon Features Award Winning Pianists

August 16 at 4 p.m.

The American Beethoven Society (ABS) cordially invites you to its first time ever, an all-virtual online streaming recital by the 2020 Winners of the Young Pianist’s Beethoven Competition featuring Karina Tseng and Ryan Chi, who will be available for interviews for those getting backstage virtual pass tickets. Founded in 1985, the American Beethoven Society promotes the performance, study, teaching, and appreciation of Beethoven’s music, life, and spirit.

The ABS is a privately incorporated non-profit organization that supports the activities of the Ira F. Brilliant Center for Beethoven Studies, permanently established at San José State University in 1983.

Contributions from ABS members enable the Center to collect and preserve the artifacts of Beethoven’s legacy and support study and interpretation by current and future generations.

Get inspired: For those who love Beethoven’s music and wish to see a priceless collection of Beethoven memorabilia including the Beethoven style organs and pianos, as well as original music scripts by Beethoven – your future visit to the Beethoven Center located at the award winning and architecturally impressive Dr. Martin Luther King Library in San Jose is a must!

The current exhibit which is extended indefinitely showcases “The Beethoven on the Rhine: Exploring Beethoven’s Love of Nature” as well as Beethoven family life in Bonn, Germany and the natural world of Beethoven’s childhood home.

Information:

Tickets: $35 General Admission, $50 Backstage Pass

Donations are tax deductible

americanbeethovensociety.org

American Beethoven Society; Ira F. Brilliant Center for Beethoven Studies

San José State University

One Washington Square in San Jose

Photos courtesy of ABS

Jacques is Back!

Premiers on August 5

If you love to cook and treat your family to something new and exciting don’t miss Jacques Pépin’s YouTube series. This is the best time to improve your cooking skills and learn something new and delicious from one of the best chefs and the gastronomic teachers of the culinary world.

Tune in to KQED’s YouTube channel to watch “Cooking at Home,” a brand-new series from the one and only Jacques Pépin. Created in his home kitchen during shelter-in-place, this series features short recipe videos that focus on transforming readily available ingredients such as “What’s in my fridge?” into exciting new dishes designed to help you survive the quarantine encampment in your home. Produced by Tom Hopkins and the Jacques Pépin Foundation, new episodes of “Jacques Pépin: Cooking at Home” premieres on our YouTube channel every Wednesday beginning on August 5th.

I often join Jacques’s culinary journey as his recipes are fun, easy to follow and the final results are truly wonderful.

Information for streaming: KQED.org

Photo courtesy of KQED

International Dance Festival@Silicon Valley

August 8 & 9

Usually taking place in Mountain View this year’s classes and performances are offered online and at no charge!

The ninth International Dance Festival will feature seven classes offering a variety of dance and movement styles such as Line Dances, Pilates Mat, Physical Comedy, Jazz, Kathak and the Ballroom Dancing (my favorite!) Each Zoom class lasts 60 minutes with additional 10 minutes showcasing the demonstrations by professional performers at the end of the class. Q&A sessions to follow.

This is a marvelous opportunity to get our body in motion after endless cooking, eating and drinking wine escapades while cocooned at home for the past four months.

Although the classes are free of charge, registration for classes is required.

Information

To register for a class visit livelyfoundation.org

Photos courtesy of International Dance Festival@Silicon Valley