Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Fine Art in the Park Goes Online

Now through November 1st, 2020

San Francisco Bay Area, 17 oct. 2020 – Putting on an outdoor charity event is no ‘walk in the park’ nowadays. But the Los Altos Rotary Club is offering a creative alternative by orchestrating and emulating the summertime joy of the annual Fine Art in the Park at Lincoln Park right in the comfort of your home setting. So, grab a glass of wine (or other beverage) go out to your picnic or dinner table and enjoy browsing various artists in the gallery to find the art that touches your heart.

Enjoy perusing the sites of over 100 talented artists who wanted to join you last May at Lincoln Park of Los Altos. Now is a great time to purchase art to help change up those walls you’ve been starring at for the last seven months! Take a look at “Artist Gallery” and see some familiar and and some new artists at the Online! show.

Let your fingers do the walking through the miracle of the “click” on your favorite artist directly to have your new art choices sent directly to your home. 100% of Rotary Fine Art Online profits will go toward projects such as providing emergency help for victims of COVID-19, providing local scholarships and supporting sustainable projects both locally and internationally.

Rotary is dedicated to improving lives, creating a better world and ending polio forever.

With fighting disease as one of our causes and the current state of COVID-19 in our communities, I encourage you to participate in this online efforts to support Rotary while also supporting the amazing featured artists. Ahh, the magic partnership of the art, high tech and philanthropy!

Information

rotaryartshow.com

Photos courtesy of Fine Art in the Park by Rotary Art Show

Autumn in the Rose Garden of Healdsburg

Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Russian River Rose Company’s Garden and the Nurseries in Sonoma County are open for visits, by appointment!

Enjoy the beautiful roses, Irises, perennials and learn about the secrets of fall planting.

More than ever it is the perfect time to smell the roses and visit the Rose Display Garden with 650 varieties of roses gushing forth in their glorious fall re-bloom season.

Butterflies and Hummingbirds will be happy to greet you as you wander the garden and relax on the Butterfly Bench by the Hummingbird Wall.

Enjoy the wonderfully fragrant, estate produced rose water and rose oil perfume available for sampling and purchase.

The drive to Sonoma County’s wine region is enriched by the stunning fall season’s colors.

Information

(masks required)

707-433-7455

russian-river-rose.com

Russian River Rose Company

1685 Magnolia Drive in Healdsburg

Sonoma County

Cook with Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) Famous Chefs at Home

The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) and International Culinary Center (ICC) have come together on one strong and dynamic national platform at ICE’s campuses in New York City and Los Angeles.

The premier recreational cooking schools debut online versions of their consistently sold-out classes with all-new menus and professional chef instructions via live video. Join ICE chefs from your kitchen for your new, hands-on, virtual classes that cover everything from handmade pasta to baking fresh pizza, to global cuisine and even the art of decorating cakes.

And just in time for Halloween join chef Tracy Wilk on October 26 at 3 p.m. (ET) for a virtual family time bonding experience to make a festive menu of holiday treats. Just an idea: after these virtual at home classes with ICE you may consider acquiring a new profession of a chef, the most delicious person in your family…

By the way the legendary chef Jacques Pepin is one of the founding deans of the ICE. r ate. Join us for a virtual family bonding experience when Chef Tracy Wilk will show you how to make a festive.

Information

888-354-2433

ice.edu

Photos courtesy of ICE

Memories of Chinatown: Historic Postcards of the Grant Avenue in San Francisco’s Chinatown

Grant Avenue is the street most associated with San Francisco’s Chinatown and is a destination full of restaurants, shops, and businesses.

The architecture that has made Grant Avenue iconic was built after the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake, with Chinatown merchants rebuilding the neighborhood to attract tourists.

Now that you are cocooned at home and not eager or enthusiastic to visit this colorful and busy area of San Francisco, the Chinese Historical Society of America (CHSA) is offering an opportunity for you to view their impressive collection of postcards which includes many postcards of Grant Avenue by demonstrating how iconic it is as part of Chinatown’s identity. You can view more of its collection on the CHSA database.

CHSA is proud to make some of their collection accessible online for public viewing for the first time in CHSA’s history. If you are interested in researching artifacts in this collection, please go through its online catalog. If you are interested in using CHSA images online or in print, please contact the CHSA about permission requests.

Information

chsa.org

Chinese Historical Society of America

965 Clay Street in San Francisco

Photo of the postcard of Grant Avenue is courtesy of CHSA

October 16, 2020: 404 Colorful Stairs at Cerro del Carmen in Guayaquil, Ecuador

Each day from July 31, 2020 and for the duration of the Covid-19 nightmare I will post a different set of decorative stairs with hope we will reach the top when the brilliant minds will find and implement the miraculous vaccine.

Cheer up! Stay safe!

(You can see my previous daily posts on my Lina Broydo TravelLina on Facebook starting July 31, 2020)…