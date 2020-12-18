Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

San Francisco Ballet’s Virtual Interactive Nutcracker

Now through December 31, 2020

The annual holiday tradition lives on but not in the traditional way we were accustomed to. The San Francisco Ballet presents Nutcracker Online, a virtual showing of the company’s holiday classic, with an exploration via a virtual reality-style tour of the Opera House, and a chance to browse the SF Ballet Gift Shop.

Treat yourself to wintry goodies (hats and gloves) or buy the perfect holiday giftable festive jewelry and classic nutcrackers.

Enjoy interactive activities along the way: a photo-booth where you can download Nutcracker-themed images, an opportunity to learn some of Nutcracker’s choreography, a special Nutcracker-themed podcast, an activity book packed with puzzles and games for the little kids, while never leaving your comfy couch at home.

No guarantee the Nutcracker will turn into a handsome prince and take you on an exotic trip around the world, but we can all enjoy the warm Christmassy feeling, a cup of delicious hot chocolate and hope that some dreams will come true..

Information

For tickets and the access to the gift shop visit sfballet.org or call 415-865-2000

Photo courtesy of Erik Tomasson, SF Ballet

22 Hearts in San Francisco are Unveiled

San Francisco General Hospital Foundation revealed the complete 2021 Hearts in San Francisco series. Selected Hearts will be auctioned at the Foundation’s Hearts in SF virtual fundraiser on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting essential life-enhancing programs and initiatives at Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center (Zuckerberg San Francisco General) (ZSFG).

Hearts in San Francisco artworks, combined with Hearts events proceeds (2004–2020), have raised more than $32 million as well as worldwide awareness.

The 22 new Heart sculptures in the iconic art series were designed by 23 Bay Area-based artists, both established and up-and-coming: Beverly Abad, Jennifer Bloomer, LE BohemianMuse, Barbara Bussler, Bunny California, Andre Campbell, Mae Charles, Daniel Dallabrida, Sarah Delson, Charles Gadeken, Dora Grinnell, Belen Islas, Devika Keskar, Ana Lazaro, Lisa Long, Marco Oliver Dugan Lopez, Katja Ollendorff, Yukino & Boon Heng Pang, Kaytea Petro, The Tracy Piper, Stephanie Steiner and Deirdre Weinberg.

Information:

The 2021 Hearts in San Francisco series will be publicly displayed in the windows of the Flood Building (870 Market Street, San Francisco) from February 1- 14, 2021.

To register, visit heartsinsf.org

Photo courtesy of Hearts in San Francisco

The Bells are Ringing at the Asian Art Museum

December 31 at 10 a.m.

The 35th annual bell-ringing of the 16th century bronze temple bell will continue, virtually this year, the Asian Art Museum’s well established tradition of announcing the arrival of the Japanese New Year. Partnering with Rev. Akiba of the Oakland Oakland Zen temple, Kojin-an, for blessings, chanting of the heart-sutra, and the ritual 108 strikes of their temple bell to cleanse us of our 108 mortal desires.

You may wish to join this online ceremony and listen to each ring of the bell while imagining leaving behind the unfortunate experiences, regrettable deeds, and certainly the bad luck of 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

Typically bringing thousands of families together to ring in the New Year, the museum wishes to ensure that the spirit of the season is accessible to all in the Bay Area community by keeping some holiday traditions alive.

The Asian Art Museum is temporary closed – but open 24/7 online. Explore their collection, uncover activities for all ages and find inspiration in artworks past and present – all from the comfort of your home.

Information

asianart.org

Visit #MuseumFromHome to engage with art at a distance

Photo courtesy of the Asian Art Museum

2020 Artisan Showcase at FabMo

Now Through December 31, 2020

Chic meets sustainable where each of over 60 artisans participate in the 2020 Online Artisan Showcase at FabMo.

Each of these artisans have created items with at least 30% of the materials used sourced from FabMo. These eco-friendly creations are testament to the joys of creativity and practical repurposing.

The artisans represented here come to the monthly Selection Events and Sales and create unique clothing, fine art, fashion accessories, jewelry, home decor items, gifts, toys, dolls and holiday items, all crafted in at least in part from FabMo’s stock of discontinued designer samples that have been rescued and repurposed.

Enjoy the featured items in the Showcase, visit the vendor pages, and contact them by email or visit their website to learn more about their work and how to purchase their products.

Information:

fabmo.org/artisan-showcase

Photo courtesy of FabMo