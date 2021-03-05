Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

“Beauty and the Beast: California Wildflowers and Climate Change”

March 6 through July 11, 2021

The Museum will be open on weekends only, from Noon to 4pm.

My dreams of seeing California fields of wildflowers have captured my imagination for the entire year and now my dream came true as the Los Altos History Museum is opening its indoor gallery with a stunning photography exhibition titled “Beauty and the Beast: California Wildflowers and Climate Change” by international award-winning photographers Rob Badger and Nita Winter.

For over 20 years, these photographers have worked to showcasing California’s vanishing wildflowers, bringing awareness to the beauty of the Golden State as well as to the dangers facing our natural habitats from climate change.

All geographic regions of California are highlighted in this exhibit, from the high alpine “rock gardens” above 11,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada Mountains to Death Valley National Park’s below-sea-level environment.

It is gratifying to know that the nightmare of the Covid pandemic omitted the beauty of California’s wild flowers.

Information

650-948-9427, ext.14

losaltoshistory.org

Self-guided tours of the exhibition for small groups are available by appointment.

Originated at the San Francisco Public Library the exhibit traveled to Los Altos via Exhibit Envoy.

The photographers’ new book, “Beauty and the Beast: California Wildflowers and Climate Change,” is available to purchase through the Museum’s online store.

In a related Zoom program titled “A 27-Year Wildflower Journey” photographers Badger and Winter will present a behind-the-scenes view of the making of their book and the exhibition on March 18th, 5-6:30 p.m..

Photo courtesy of the Los Altos History Museum.

The caption is: Field of wildflowers, California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica), Lupine (Lupinus bicolor) and Desert Goldfields (Lasthenia californica), with snow on the San Bernadino Mountains. Photograph by Rob Badger and Nita Winter

Virtual Virtuosity of “Playing Changes” by San Francisco Symphony and Post:Ballet

Free streaming beginning on March 4

The San Francisco Symphony and Bay Area contemporary dance company Post:ballet partner to present Playing Changes, an intimate performance of seven works for solo violin and dance.

SF Symphony Associate Principal Second Violin Helen Kim performs each piece alongside accompanying choreography created and performed by Post:ballet Artistic Director Robert Dekkers and Post:Ballet dance artists.

Featured works include Samuel Adams’ Playing Changes from Violin Diptych; Philip Glass’ Knee Play 2 from Einstein on the Beach; the world premiere of Elizabeth Ogonek’s Cradle Dance; Daniel Bernard Roumain’s Filter; LJ White’s fly, into the light…; the world premiere of Mary Kouyoumdjian’s Water and Dust; and the world premiere of Ambrose Akinmusire’s kodo.

Featured Post:Ballet dancers include Charmaine Butcher, Cora Cliburn, Robert Dekkers, Landes Dixon, Emily Hansel, Caitlin Hicks, Babatunji Johnson, Jenna Marie, and Christian Squires.

No mirrors, no expectations, just pure joy and gratitude for the opportunity to connect with one another in a safe, creatively charged, curious space.

Each dancer brought their unique experiences of this time to the process, and some rehearsals were filled with as much talking as dancing.

It is magical, mesmerizing and simply extraordinary!

Information

415-864-6000

sfsymphonyplus.org

postballet.org

Photos courtesy of SF Symphony and Post:Ballet

Cheers to Women as Left Bank Brasserie, LB Steak and Meso Restaurants Celebrate Women’s History Month With a Flight for Allyship

The entire month of March 2021

Great news! The doors are open and its time to dine in three of the most popular restaurants in South Bay as they salute and celebrate Women’s History Month with a Flight for Allyship dedicated to women winemakers: Left Bank Brasserie (San Jose and Menlo Park), LB Steak (San Jose) and Meso Modern Mediterranean (San Jose).

A wine flight offered to promote allyship in the hospitality industry and to provide more awareness and representation of under-represented winemakers via Diversity in Wine and Spirits.

All month of March 2021, three 2-ounce pours are being offered for $18.00 and 15% of the proceeds from the sale of these wines will help provide scholarships and grants to create a more diverse and inclusive wine and restaurant industry.

In honor of Women’s History Month, this flight has been dedicated to women winemakers (diversityinwineandspirits.org.)

Flight for Allyship: three 2-ounce pours for $18.00:

Rococo Wines, Chenin Blanc, “Delta”, Paso Robles, CA: Winemaker: Natalie Brown

Gather Wines, Tempranillo, Shake Ridge Vineyard, Sutter Creek, CA; Winemaker: Jessica Tarpy Shaheen

Stack House, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA, Winemaker: Anna Monticelli

Information

Left Bank Brasserie San Jose

(408) 984-3500

leftbank.com

Left Bank Brasserie Menlo Park

(650) 473-6543

leftbank.com

LB Steak San Jose

(408) 244-1180

www.lbsteak.com

Meso Modern Mediterranean San Jose

408) 800-0048

mesorestaurant.com

Photo courtesy of Left Bank

Celebrating Women Who Shatter the Ceilings

In Venture, Finance, Sports, E-Commerce and Tech Summit

March 10 at Noon

With the motto of “You may be the first but you won’t be the last” and “In honor of the International Women’s Month, the Shutter Fund founder Shelly Kapoor Collins in partnership with the Silicon Valley Women’s Leadership Initiative is hosting SHATTER SUMMIT – a virtual conference with leaders from TECH, VENTURE, SPORTS, POLITICS + BUSINESS to discuss the IMPORTANCE of investing in women across sectors.

The whole point of the SHATTER SUMMIT is to highlight those women who are shattering the ceilings across traditionally male led industries.

Registered guests will receive a ZOOM link prior to the SHATTER Summit

Information

Free admission

Register at WOMENWHOSHATTER

Photo of Shelly Kapoor Collins courtesy of SHATTER FUND