Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

“Smuin Ballet Offers Virtual Dance Classes Benefitting the Asian Pacific Fund”

April 9 at 5:45pm

Virtual classes extended through May 1, 2021

Since launching last April, Smuin Contemporary Ballet has led hundreds of aspiring and professional dancers through virtual classes in movement including ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, dance-based fitness, and more. Taught by Smuin dancers and alumni, the latest extension of these popular classes for all levels continues this spring.

In addition to an all-new Beginning Tap workshop and a pilot program offering access to select recorded classes, Smuin has scheduled another “Class for a Cause” on April 9, this time benefiting the Asian Pacific Fund. According to Smuin Ballet Master Amy London: “Class for a Cause” will use our art to continue to positively impact issues that are important to our community.

It is an opportunity for dancers to do what they love while supporting causes that are important to the community.

This session’s “Class for a Cause” also supports the company’s belief that the arts can transcend languages and cultures, bringing communities together and healing divisions.” All proceeds for “Class for a Cause” will go towards positively impacting issues and supporting important organizations in the community.

Information

smuinclasses.org

Classes are offered from $8 – $20 ($20 price point includes access to recordings) with four-week workshops priced at $100. Students must register at least 30 minutes in advance to receive a Zoom link to participate.

Photos courtesy of Smuin Classes

Hiller Aviation Museum Happenings

April 2 through April !4, 2021

Great news: the Hiller Aviation Museum is open for visitors. Enjoy the latest activities of fascinating exhibits and lectures for you and your family to partake: 1. The Annual Spring Model Train Show will feature the three separate model train layouts set up throughout the museum. Advance on-line tickets are available but not required. 2.

Easter Bunny will be happy to see you! Receive an Easter Egg from the Easter Bunny’s magic tube on Saturday April 3, 11 AM – 12 PM. Search for Easter Eggs hiding in the Museum Gallery.

Find them all and receive a special prize! 3 Hiller Hangar Talks: “Paradise” with Micah Sanchez on April 14th at 7 p.m.

A Bay Area local finishes his flight training and lands a CFI dream job flying and teaching new pilots in Hawaii.

Discover an aviation paradise as Micah Sanchez shares the behind-the-scenes world of flying and working at a Flight School in Oahu.

Advanced registration is required.

The Museum has adopted a Health and Safety Plan in accordance with State and County guidelines to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Information

[email protected]

Hiller Aviation Museum

601 Skyway Road in San Carlos

Photos courtesy of Hiller Aviation Museum

Silicon Valley Reads “Mutual Rescue”

If you missed seing the “Sources of Solace” – the heartwarming winter exhibit at the Euphrat Museum of Art at the De Anza College in Cupertino, may I suggest for you to read the “Mutual Resque” book which shares compelling, true stories that demonstrate that when people adopt animals, their own lives can be dramatically transformed in positive and often unexpected ways by raising awareness of this powerful dynamic benefits our communities through greater compassion for all beings.

“Sources of Solace” explore what makes us feel more connected to life and each other in challenging times.

Rescuing an animal is gaining not just a cat or a dog, its adding a devoted and caring being who loves you unconditinally.

Written by Carol Novello, who is the founder of “Murual Resquem,” a national initiative that highlights the life-changing power of human-animal relationships and who served as President of Humane Society Silicon Valley.

Information

[email protected]

mutualrescue.org

This exhibition was presented in conjunction with “Silicon Valley Reads 2021”

Photos courtesy of “Mutual Resque”

“Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution – From Russian with Love and Faberge Eggs”

November 20, 2021 – May 8, 2022

If you are vaccinated and ready to travel – time to plan your trip to London, England.

Opening this November, the V&A announces Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution, the first major exhibition devoted to the international prominence of the legendary Russian goldsmith and the importance of his little-known London branch.

With a focus on Fabergé’s Edwardian high society clientele, the exhibition will shine a light on his triumphs in Britain, as well as a global fascination with the joyful opulence of his creations.

Three of his legendary Imperial Easter Eggs will go on display for the first time in the UK as part of the exhibition’s dramatic finalé. Showcasing over 200 objects across three main sections, the exhibition will tell the story of Carl Fabergé, the man, and his internationally recognised firm that symbolised Russian craftsmanship and elegance – an association further strengthened by its connection to the romance, glamour and tragedy of the Russian Imperial Family.

Unknown to many, the exhibition will explore the Anglo-Russian nature of his enterprise with his only branch outside of Russia opening in London in 1903.

Royalty, aristocrats, American heiresses, exiled Russian Grand Dukes, Maharajas, financiers with newly-made fortunes, and socialites flocked there to buy gifts of unparalleled luxury for each other. Fabergé works were as popular in Britain as they were in Russia.

Information

Tickets will be availbale later this year

vam.ac.uk; Gallery 39 and North Court

Victoria and Albert Museum in London, England

Photos courtesy of the V&A Museum