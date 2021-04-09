Events Around the Bay and Beyond

By Lina Broydo

The Louvre Museum Go Digital

The magic of technology brings 482,000 art treasures to your home as The Musée du Louvre launches online collection database and new website.

Two new digital tools have just gone live to bring the richness of the Louvre collections to the world’s fingertips: collections.louvre.fr, a platform that for the first time ever brings together all of the museum’s artworks in one place; and a new and improved website, louvre.fr, that is more user-friendly, attractive and immersive.

The collections database: collections.louvre.fr is designed for both researchers and curious art lovers, and already contains more than 482,000 entries, including works from the Louvre and the Musée National Eugène-Delacroix, sculptures from the Tuileries and Carrousel gardens, and ‘MNR’ works (Musées Nationaux Récupération, or National Museums Recovery) recovered after WWII and entrusted to the Louvre until they can be returned to their legitimate owners.

For the first time ever, the entire Louvre collection is available online, whether works are on display in the museum, on long-term loan in other French institutions, or in storage.

The site offers several ways to delve into the collections: simple or advanced searches, entries by curatorial department, and themed albums.

An interactive map helps visitors prepare or extend their visit and allows them to explore the museum room by room.

Updated regularly by museum experts, the database will continue to grow and reflect advances in research. By the time you will be able to visit the Louvre Museum in Paris past the covid nightmare, you might be hired by the museum as an art docent conoseur of its collections.

Information

Musee du Louvre in Paris

Photos courtesy of the Louvre Museum

From left to right:

Musee du Louvre

Monna Lisa by Leonard de Vinci

La Femme au Miroir by Titien

sjDANCEco Presents Virtual Spring DANCE Festival

Monday, April 19 starting at 12pm PDT through Sunday, April 25, 2021 until 11:45pm PDT

“A Time to Dance” is an exciting repertoitre of sjDANCEco energetic dancers who are celebrating the National Dance Week by presenting a free virtual program of 5 to 7 dances each day, with each dance lasting less than five minutes long.

Even though the sjDANCEco would prefer to be together, dancing on a stage with an audience, they wanted to enrich the public’s cultural experince and make sure that everyone will remain safe and healthy.

Bay Area dance organizations (from young children to professional companies and everything in between) present many styles of dance during this 7-day free dance festival.

sjDANCEco is a year-round contemporary dance company based in San Jose, California that produces world premieres by its core and guest choreographers, and presents the very best of Contemporary and Classic Modern Dance and Masterpieces of the American Modern Dance Repertory.

In addition to a full season of dance concerts, sjDANCEco also is a major participant each Spring in free dance presentations during National Dance Week, regularly participates in international dance festivals, and has a full schedule of contemporary dance classes for the advanced and professional dancer.

sjDANCEco ignites the spirit of dance. sjDANCEco’s Spring DANCE Festival is made possible through the support of: California Arts Council, Leo M. Shortino Family Foundation, Applied Materials Foundation, Heritage Bank of Commerce, Mission City Community Fund, City of San Jose, SVCreates, Portner Charitable Trust and generous individual donors.

Information

Free Admission

sjDANCEco.org

Photos courtesy of sjDANCEco

National Geographic is Kicking off Earth Day Festivities

April 21 at 5:30pm

A free virtual concert will be hosted by Jessica Nabongo, the travel expert who has traveled to every country in the world. It will feature performances from Angélique Kidjo, AURORA, José González, Maggie Rogers, Rostam, Valerie June, Willie Nelson, Yo-Yo Ma and Ziggy Marley, as well as a world premiere new music video from My Morning Jacket.

Various National Geographic Explorers are also slated to appear, including Dr. Jane Goodall, carnivore ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn Grant, environmental journalist Lillygol Sedaghat and biologist Dr. Lucy Hawkes. Marine photographer Brian Skerry will preview the new four-part Disney+ series “Secrets of the Whales,” which will premiere on the streaming service on April 22.

This Earth Day Eve event – virtual and accessible to everyone – will showcase environmentally passionate artists from around the world together with some of National Geographic’s most extraordinary Explorers.

This Earth Day, National Geographic hopes to provide that inspiration with a one-of-a-kind celebration that invites audiences everywhere to unite around the power of music.

Information

Viewers can find the concert special on National Geographic’s YouTube channel and NatGeo.com/EarthDayEve

Photo courtesy of National Geographic

2021 San Francisco International Film Festival

April 9 through April 18, 2021

This year’s festival offers streaming and drive-in movies from around the world. Asalwasy the festival honors the filmmakers talents and features many interesting and award winning movies with outstanding actors, producers and directors.

While some of the movies will be screened at the Fort Mason Flix drive-in movie in San Francsico, most of the 100 scheduled movies will be offered by streeming.

As a true movie lover I am extremely intrigued to see the “Cuban Dancer,” in director’s Roberto Salinas, the Italian-Nicarguan documentary filmaker in his heartwarming movie.

At 15, Alexis is a promising dancer at Havana’s Cuban National Ballet School. Confident in his abilities, Alexis already envisions a future of stardom.

But when his family joins his sister in Florida, Alexis’s joy at their reunion is tempered by the need to start over in an alien environment. Shot over five years, this captivating, coming-of-age documentary soars on tremendous dance sequences and Alexis’s immense talent as he leaps toward his destiny.

Recommended for ages 11 and up. Co-presented by the San Francisco Dance Film Festival.

Information

Ticket price is $12; drive-in films at $70 per car

sffilm.org

Most streaming films available for duration of the festival. Visit the festival’s FAQ for more info.

Photo courtesy of SF Film Festival