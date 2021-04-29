Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Mother’s Day Celebration in Half Moon Bay

The weekend of May 9, 2021

Your Mom deserves the very best and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Half Moon Bay is the perfect destination to celebrate her on the Mother’s Day.

Surrounded by the breathtaking ocean vistas and featuring an impressive setting of the award-winning Navio restaurant which is showcasing an innovative cuisine by Chef de Cuisine Francisco Simón who serves elegant dishes that reflect the bounty of the coast including sustainable seafood and prime cuts.

Whether it be honoring Mom with an extravagant brunch including a glass of the finest bubbly or over a decadent seven-course tasting menu with expert wine pairing at dinner, your Mom’s memories will be priceless and unforgettable.

Create a wonderful weekend getaway at this dreamy destination, stroll on the beach along the playful ocean waves and reserve to enjoy the excellent “Legends of Golf” golf package at the beautiful Half Moon Bay Golf Links adjacent to the hotel.

Your Mom is a legend and she deserves this spoiling and luxurious treat.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Information

650-712-7000

ritzcarlton.com/halfmoonbay

Ritz Carlton Hotel

One, Miramontes Point Road in Half Moon Bay

Photos courtesy of the Ritz Carlton Hotel

“Dressed to Kill” on a Virtual Shady Ladies Tour of the Met.

May 15 at 11 a.m.

Learn how the obsession with beauty is as old as civilization itself… How do we present ourselves to the world? If you’ve never thought much about that question, you certainly will after this tour.

That’s because you’ll learn about some of the most fascinating, bizarre and painful things people have done throughout history to look impressive, alluring and downright stunning. Just what did Victorian women wear underneath those giant hoops? And you’ll look at men, too—with their powdered wigs, white makeup and foppish ruffs.

Why did French courtiers wear foot-high wigs in the 17th century? On this fun and informative tour you’ll find out the answers to these and many more fascinating questions about fashion and beauty.

Welcome to the Dressed To Kill Shady Ladies Tour at the Met! This tour is about everything glamorous.

From the grand hairdos of Imperial Rome to the outrageous wigs of the court at Versailles; from gold ear spools in pre-Columbian America to neck rings in Africa and Southeast Asia; and from three hundred years of torturous corsets to three thousand years of gorgeous cosmetics, the history of fashion is on dazzling display at the Met.

Information

$12

Can’t make the live event? Buy a ticket for the recording and watch the event in your own time, any time!

Photos courtesy of the Met Museum

Picking Cherries at Brentwood Orchards

Opening Mid-May; 9am to 7pm Daily

Its time for cherry pies, cherry jubilee and especially for me: fresh Bing cherries! Brentwood’s U-pick farms are reopening for the season!

This rural heaven boasts nearly 50 family-owned farms and orchards with many offering pick-your own fruit, as well as farm stands with olive oil, strawberries, veggies, cherries and pumpkins in time for the fall season.

That farm line-up includes Three Nunn Farm (strawberries, cherries, peaches, pumpkins) and the 150 years old Nunn Better Farms (cherries and more cherries, but don’t eat it all, save a few to take home to make a delicious cherry pie).

You do NOT need to make a reservation to pick at the farm.

Information

924-634-2148

nunnbetterfarms.com

Photo courtesy of the Nunn’s Better Farms

Morning Flow Yoga Led by Duanni Hurd

7am to 8am on Saturdays

Exercise, relax and meditate for a good cause as the amazing Duanni Hurd of Yoga of Los Altos leads a class as a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association.

With the motto of “Yoga reinvigorates you, relieves stress, helps build and maintains fitness” – you will find that yoga makes everything better!

Yoga of Los Altos, was recently named the Best Yoga Classes in South Bay.

So roll out your yoga mat and join Duanni for an hour of mental and physical bliss and rejuvenation and a heartfelt gratification of supporting the Alzheimer’s Association.

Information

Cost: $13.50 to $18 per person, per session

650-600-8108

650-397-9779

Yoga of Los Altos

377 First Street in Los Altos

Photo of Duanni Hurd is courtesy of Yoga Los Altos