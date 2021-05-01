Leaders in Santa Clara County Concerned by Reduced Demand for COVID-19 Vaccine

Youth and Young Adults Particularly Urged to Get Vaccinated; Opportunities Include Expanded Drop-In Clinics, Evening/Weekend Hours, and Same-Day Appointments

Santa Clara County, CA 1 mayo 2021 – While more than two-thirds of Santa Clara County residents over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, leaders are concerned with a recent reduction in demand for vaccination and urge the public to continue getting vaccinated to save lives, prevent the spread of dangerous variants, and help the community emerge from the pandemic. In particular, the County urges youth and young adults to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Young adults ages 18-29 make up the highest number of unvaccinated individuals in the county, and although case rates are flattening or decreasing, young adults ages 18-34 have the highest rate of COVID infection of any age group.

“I’m concerned about the drop in demand for vaccine that we have seen over the past week or so,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Officer for the County of Santa Clara. “We’ve come so far, but we aren’t in the clear yet. Today I am urging everyone to continue getting vaccinated. This will save lives, protect our community from dangerous variants, and help us get out of this pandemic. We won’t reach the finish line until everyone who is eligible gets a shot.”

There are multiple opportunities to get vaccinated throughout Santa Clara County, including expanded drop-in clinics with evening and weekend hours, same-day appointments, and mobile and in-home vaccine clinics. Vaccination sites throughout the county will continue to accept drop-ins for COVID-19 vaccines in the coming week, and same-day appointments are also available throughout the county, including at Levi’s Stadium. Anyone age 16 and older who lives, works, or attends school in Santa Clara County is eligible for vaccination. Drop-in availability is subject to supply and capacity limitations.

The County continues to center equity in its vaccination efforts and leaders remain concerned about lower vaccination rates and barriers to access for communities hardest hit by the pandemic. “Our work is not finished until everyone has access to the vaccine,” said Dr. Rocio Luna, Deputy County Executive for the County of Santa Clara. “We are working with community members to understand needs and pivoting our strategies to ensure ready access, including evening and weekend hours and providing linguistically and culturally competent messaging and information.”

More than 67% of people age 16 and older living in Santa Clara County have received a first dose and more than 39% have been completely vaccinated. For the latest information about vaccines, visit the County’s vaccine website at sccfreevax.org.

County Health System and partner provider vaccine sites with drop-in availability are listed below. Individuals seeking vaccination are encouraged to arrive at least one hour before closing time.

Locations with multiple drop-in days:

Fairgrounds Expo Hall , 2542 Monterey Highway, Gate D, San Jose, CA 95111 Open 7 days per week, 8:30am-4pm; Tuesday & Wednesday open until 8pm

, 2542 Monterey Highway, Gate D, San Jose, CA 95111 Eastridge Mall (Aloha Roller Rink) , 2190 Eastridge Loop #1402, San Jose, CA 95122 Monday through Friday, 11am-6pm; Saturday & Sunday, 9am-4pm

, 2190 Eastridge Loop #1402, San Jose, CA 95122 Emmanuel Baptist Church , 467 North White Road, San Jose, CA 95127 Tuesday through Friday, 8:45am-6pm

, 467 North White Road, San Jose, CA 95127 East Valley Clinic , 1993 McKee Road, San Jose, CA 95133 Monday through Friday, 8:45am-4pm

, 1993 McKee Road, San Jose, CA 95133 Mexican Heritage Plaza , 1700 Alum Rock Avenue, San Jose, CA 95116 Tuesday & Thursday, 10:30am-4:30pm; Wednesday 12pm-5pm

, 1700 Alum Rock Avenue, San Jose, CA 95116 Overfelt High School , 1835 Cunningham Avenue, San Jose, CA 95122 Friday 4/30, 11am-6pm; Saturday 5/1, 10am-5pm; Sunday 5/2, 10am-3pm Thursday 5/6, 9am-4pm; Friday 5/7, 11am-6pm; Saturday 5/8, 10am-5pm; and Sunday 5/9, 9am-4pm

, 1835 Cunningham Avenue, San Jose, CA 95122

Single day drop-in clinics: