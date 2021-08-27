Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Chicago and Brad Wilson Perform at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga

September 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Welcome back to Chicago! The multiplatinum-selling band known for such hits as “25 or 6 to 4,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” and “You’re the Inspiration” has been making music for over a half century and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

The popular rock group is a priceless gift for the Chicago fans who will enjoy the show in the stunning setting of the Mountain Winery. Arrive early to greet the enchanting evening with a glass of California wine and the spectacular view of the Valley of Delights.

The audience will be gifted by a double header involving Chicago as well as Brad “Guitar” Wilson, who is opening the concert for the famous band. Wilson is a soulful blues-rock vocalist and a terrific guitarist who will be performing songs from his forthcoming album, “Nepenthe,” as well as other material.

A super treat for all!

Tickets start at $80

www.mountainwinery.com

Mountain Winery

14831 Pierce Road in Saratoga

Los Altos Rotary Club Sponsors and Unveils a New Mural at the City’s Veterans Community Plaza

September 14 at 5:30.p.m.

Join the festivities of unveiling the new colorful mural painted by Jordan Fong, Foothill College Art Instructor and Oscar Lopez, the well known muralist, both residents of Los Altos who collaborated on this artistic image by projecting and expressing the feeling of community’s togetherness and growth from the past to present and to the future.

The name of the new mural overlooking the city’s Veterans Community Plaza will be announced by the award winning muralist artists Jordan Fong and Oscar Lopez at this special unveiling ceremony and celebration.

Both artists will reflect upon their inspiration in creating this striking piece of public art.

Visit losaltosrotaryclub.org to learn more about the amazing work the Los Altos Rotary Club and its 170 Rotarians do locally, nationally and throughout the world.

Brilliance at the Bankhead with Superstar Vanessa Williams

September 11 at 6 p.m.

The annual Brilliance at the Bankhead Gala benefiting the Bankhead Theater and the Bothwell Arts Center, as well as an educational and cultural arts outreach in Livermore, will be enriched by the fabulous appearance of Vanessa Williams, one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in the entertainment industry today with her own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Having sold over 25 million records worldwide, she is one of just a few artists who have topped the charts in a full range of genres from pop, dance, R&B, and adult contemporary, to holiday, Latin, gospel and jazz.

William’s critically-acclaimed work also includes a wide range of films and television shows such as Desperate Housewives and Ugly Betty.

Her appearances on the Broadway stage include starring roles as the Witch in Sondheim’s Into the Woods, Aurora in Kiss of the Spider Woman, as well as Jessie Mae Watts in The Trip to Bountiful alongside Cicely Tyson and Cuba Gooding Jr. Need I say more? This spectacular event will begin with a reception on the plaza in front of the theater, full bar and live music, before moving inside for live and silent auctions and the Gala performance.

925-373-6100

livermorearts.org

Bankhead Theater

2400 First Street in Livermore

BrasArte Brazilian Festival by the Bay

Sunday, September 5, 10 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Celebrate Brazilian Culture at the BrasArte Independence Day Festival in West Berkeley with live music, dance performances, Brazilian and International food and drinks with an array of local artists and craftspeople showcasing their creative talents.

A procession of devotees dressed in traditional white and accompanied by drumming and culminating in a blessing given by children from the local community will add to your enjoyment of this unique cultural festival.

This is the most authentic and unique Brazilian fun festivity you will experience without flying to Rio.

Free admission

510-528-1958

brasarte.com

