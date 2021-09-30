Shashi and The Ameswell Integrate Mountain View Into Hotel Circuit

By Lina Broydo

It’s 5 pm on Wednesday, halfway to the weekend… Yeah!! Although is there a weekend reprieve in Silicon Valley?

Treat yourself to a cold one, it’s National Drink Beer Day, one of the world’s oldest and most popular adult beverages.

On this mid-week Happy Hour I head to a few of the new, modern in architectural design, hotels with a definite California flair, both located in Mountain View, a small town in the heart of Silicon Valley.

You may want to know that it’s not all about chips and technology anymore in Mountain View where Shashi and The Ameswell – the newly opened luxury hotels provide high touch in the land of high-tech.

With the Michelin stars chefs, who preside over the gourmet kitchens, the luxurious spa treatments with the R&R and the upscale fitness equipment in mind, the azure color swimming pools, the patios where the velvety sounds of live jazz music enrich the guests tastes in the culinary treats by their famous chefs and where some of the locals enjoy bringing their favorite pooches (yes, the hotels are pet friendly! and that’s definitely music to my ears.

For me it is the Old Rasputin Stout on Nitro at the cheers-ful and very friendly Emerald Hour Bar at the newly opened Shashi Hotel in Mountain View and the casual Roger restaurant at The Ameswell Hotel located in the vicinity of the world renowned NASA Ames Research Center, shaped by the passion for knowledge and technology. “I first fell in love with computers when I saw one for the first time as a boy visiting Ames” – said Steve Jobs.

The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain; however, it does land on the birthday of Arthur Guinness, the founder of Guinness Brewery. It also falls just before the start of Oktoberfest.

Thanks Arthur and thanks Shashi and The Ameswell! And special thanks to Jerry Rice’s energy drink, G.O.A.T. Fuel served at The Ameswell Hotel.

Any plans to attend the neighboring Shoreline Amphitheatre concerts or the iconic Computer History Museum, or pay a business visit to Google, Microsoft, Linkedin, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – “Take the elevator home” to one of Shashi’s and The Ameswell’s beautiful guest rooms following the champagne celebration at its Emerald Hour and the Roger’s bars. And as the charming barman at the Emerald Hour Bar said: “It is an awesome fun.” Ahh.. the things you learn while enjoying a drink at the hotel’s Happy Hour?

Cheers!

Shashi Hotel, 1625 N. Shoreline Blvd. Mountain View, CA shashihotel.com

Ameswell Hotel, 800 Moffett Blvd. Mountain View, CA theameswellhotel.com