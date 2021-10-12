Los Pueblos Originarios – Honoring the Dead

Continuing Traditions, Photos by Mary J. Andrade

Sept. 17, 2021- Nov. 22, 2021

The Mexic-Arte Museum is beyond proud to announce the recent acquisition of the The Mary J. Andrade Passion for Life, Day of the Dead in Mexico Photography Collection.

Mary J. Andrade is a prominent figure in the study of Day of the Dead and has documented the celebration in different states of the Mexican Republic from 1987 to 2016.

Mary J. Andrade, Cultural Advisor for the Disney Pixar Oscar Winning Movie “Coco,” began researching Day of the Dead in 1987 in Janitzio, Michoacan. Since then, Mary has covered a different state of the Mexican Republic each year, gathering information and taking photographs of the celebration of this pre-Hispanic tradition known as Day of the Dead, a tradition that has evolved through the centuries and has become an integral part of the Mexican spirit and culture.

The exhibit features photographs of various areas of Mexico and how this age-old tradition is celebrated in distinct communities.