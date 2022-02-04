Events Around the World

By Lina Broydo

“Wine, Roses and Romance” – A Valentine’s Day Celebration

At the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa

The pinnacle of California’s spoiling luxury is only an hour drive from San Francisco and the magnificent Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn is the perfect dreamy setting by offering posh accommodations and plush amenities, including privileged access to Sonoma Golf Club.

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn riffs off its Sonoma Valley location with the “Wine, Roses and Romance” package, which includes a beautifully appointed guestroom, sparkling wine & chocolate truffle amenity, daily breakfast in bed for two and rose petal turndown.

It is a priceless adventure offering the couples’ spa treatments, hot air balloon adventures, private dining with bespoke wine pairings compliments of the resort’s Master Sommelier and private transportation to/from dozens of neighboring wineries.

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa drapes the spirit of the Mediterranean over 13-acres of a picturesque Wine Country ambience we usually see in the movies.

Be a star and treat yourself and the love of your life to an unforgettable and memorable Valentine’s Day escape to the wine country.

Information

Priced from $549.00

Call 707- 938-9000 for reservations

fairmont.com/sonoma/offers/romance

Sonoma Mission Inn

100 Boyes Blvd. in Sonoma

Photos courtesy of Sonoma Mission Inn

Valentine’s Day Tea Time at Presidio Golf Course in San Francesco

Just inside the Presidio’s Arguello Gate, bordered by Monterey Cypress and eucalyptus, is a place where Theodore Roosevelt, Charles Schulz, Joe DiMaggio and Arnold Palmer once swung a club.

San Francisco’s Presidio Golf Course, one of the oldest courses on the West Coast, has seen more than 120 years of play – and it’s making new history today as one of the best and romantic public golf courses in the United States.​

Presidio Golf Course was built in 1895 as a nine-hole link exclusively for Army officers and members of the private Presidio Golf Club.

In 1910, the course was expanded to 18 holes and in 1921, it was redesigned, lengthened, and given a watering system.

Now that the Presidio is a national park site, the course has thrown open its 145-acres for all to enjoy. San Francisco’s favorite 18-holes offers challenging play on par – no pun intended – with the best in the country.

The 6,500-yard course features forest-covered rolling hills with dramatic elevation changes, tight fairways, small greens, and severe bunkers.

Beware – the 13th hole is known as the hardest, with a flat top oak tree standing right in the middle of the fairway.

There’s a great reason to visit Presidio Golf Course even if you have never picked up a club – Presidio Cafe, which dishes up American comfort food with California flair.

The café is also a gathering place for popular event such as Trivia Night and wine tastings.

Did you know some people got engaged and got married on this golf course?

Just in case bring a sparking diamond in your pocket… It may end up to be a very special Valentine’s Day for you to remember.

Information

415-561-5300

presidio@presidiotrust.gov

The Presidio

1750 Lincoln Ave in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of Presidio Trust

Valentine’s Day Celebration on the Coast of Half Moon Bay

Romancing the Coast

Poised on a rugged bluff overlooking the vast Pacific Ocean and 50 miles of immaculate coastline, The Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, is recognized as one of the most romantic resorts in the world.

From an artfully crafted tasting menu in Navio featuring luxury ingredients to be experienced amongst ocean views, to an enhanced couple’s massage at the spa, to a romantic overnight package featuring your own terrace with fire pit and afternoon tea, the iconic resort is the ideal destination to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The resort’s signature restaurant Navio serves artfully presented coastal cuisine with the finest local produce overlooking spectacular ocean vistas.

On Valentine’s Day weekend, Chef de Cuisine Francisco Simón will ignite romance with his seven-course tasting menu highlighting the very best of the season.

Escape to the coast in California for a romantic getaway with this package including a terrace fire pit room, Champagne Afternoon Tea at The Conservatory, and an 80-minute couple’s massage.

Romance is definitely in the air and you deserve it!

Information

650-712-7000

ritzcarlton.com/half moon bay

The Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay

1 Miramontes Point Road in Half Moon Bay

Photos courtesy of Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay

From Russia With Love as the House Made Vodka Infusions Integrate BIRCH & RYE Russian Restaurant Into an All-Month Valentine’s Day Celebration Circuit

The first dinner service will be held February 9th and the first brunch is to be hosted on February 20th.

The Russians are coming to Noe Valley in San Francisco! BIRCH & RYE, an elevated “Modern Russian Kitchen,” is poised to open its doors for business just in time for the Valentine’s Day (a “Month” in their case) celebration.

Chef/Owner Anya El-Watter (a native of Moscow and Greens restaurant kitchen alum) will offer Russian cuisine accompanied by the house-made vodka infusions created by Jennifer Colliau, BIRCH & RYE’s consulting mixologist, who has developed an impressive array of unique, handcrafted infused vodkas.

BIRCH & RYE will explore the myriad flavors of Russian cuisine that brings vibrant seasonal ingredients to the fore.

The menu will traverse Russian history from the banquet tables of the Czars to the kitchen tables of Soviet times, with forays into the food ways of the country’s various geographic regions.

Information

1320 Castro Street near 24th Street in Noe Valley

birchandryesf.com

Photos courtesy of Mark Rywelski