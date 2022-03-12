Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

La Sylphide and The Seasons Inaugurate Program #4 at San Francisco Ballet

March 15 through March 20, 2022

San Francisco Ballet and Artistic Director & Principal Choreographer Helgi Tomasson will present the West Coast premiere of Alexei Ratmansky’s The Seasons and the revival of August Bournonville’s La Sylphide on Program 4 which brings together fantasy, myth, and the physical world. Bournonville’s La Sylphide, acknowledged as the first ballet of the Romantic period, was last seen at San Francisco Ballet in 1997.

Ratmansky’s The Seasons premiered in New York City in May of 2019 as a co-commission of SF Ballet and American Ballet Theatre.

And as a gift to the outgoing Helgi Tomasson its west coast premiere performances will feature new costumes by Robert Perdziola for principal characters The Spirit of the Corn, Bacchante, and Zephyr, who are among the colorful cast of characters inspired by elemental forces and mythology, including flowers performed by students from SF Ballet School.

The Seasons, a co-commission with American Ballet Theatre, is one of Ratmansky’s many re-imaginings of ballets by Marius Petipa (of Don Quixote and The Sleeping Beauty renown), and will receive its West Coast premiere during this run, including select new costumes for the SF Ballet premiere.

It is always a magical outing to see the performances by the SF Ballet.

Information

415-865-2000

sfballet.org

War Memorial House

Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of SF Ballet

San José Chamber Orchestra’s 30th Anniversary Season Presents “Unbreakable”

March 20th at 7p.m.

Barbara Day Turner, the superbly talented, versatile, energetic and innovative conductor of San Jose Chamber Orchestra presents another fabulous concert featuring Delphi Trio Beethoven’s Triple Concerto and the World Premieres of Clarice Assad’s “A Story of Mermaids” Triple Concerto and Ahmed Alabaca’s “Unbreakable.”

Delphi Trio—violinist Liana Bérubé, cellist Tanya Tomkins, and pianist Allegra Chapman—is known for its riveting, heartfelt performances that offer audiences new and engaging perspectives.

With critically-acclaimed careers in diverse musical styles, the three women of Delphi combine their voices to create fresh interpretations of beloved classics, champion new and forgotten composers, and curate wide-ranging thematic programs.

Delphi Trio is committed to presenting works by female composers alongside the classic piano trio repertoire. In their music-making, the Trio prioritizes vulnerability and risk-taking, creating performances that are infused with spontaneity, humor, and joy.

Brazilian American Clarice Assad is a significant artistic voice in the classical, world music, pop and jazz genres, renowned for her evocative colors, rich textures, and diverse stylistic range.

A prolific Grammy-nominated composer, with over 70 works to her credit and a sought-after performer; she is a celebrated pianist and inventive vocalist.

Ahmed Alabaca began composing and playing the piano at age 6, finding escape and comfort in the music.

He continued his love of music through all grade levels playing piano in a jazz band, clarinet in high school and starting a string orchestra at Cal-State San Bernardino, playing his first classical music – Bach invention #8. San José Chamber Orchestra and Barbara Day Turner gave the piece it’s west-coast premiere and is now proud to present the world premiere of a new work, “Unbreakable.”

San José Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1991 out of the desire of local musicians (at the time playing with Opera San José) for an opportunity to play chamber orchestra repertoire and explore music written by living composers.

All I can say: don’t miss this priceless concert!

Information

408 295-4416

Photos courtesy of San José Chamber Orchestra

sjco.org

Tickets also available at the door

St. Francis Episcopal Church

1205 Pine Avenue, San José

2022 Celebrity Speaker Series in Redwood City

3/17; 3/31; 4/14; 4/28; 5/20; 6/2 All events start at 7:30pm

Live and in-person: The historic Fox Theatre in Redwood City presents an intriguing and interesting Celebrity Speakers Series you will love and have a chance to ask questions.

Scheduled to appear are:

3/17 – Rick Steves, host of Rick Steves Europe and best-selling author.

3/31 – Jason Alexander, best known for his role as George Costanza in the hit television series Seinfeld.

4/14 – Bob Ballard – known for his 1985 discovery of the RMS Titanic; German battleship Bismarck.

4/28 – Dave Barry, one of the funniest people in the country.

5/20 – Malala Yousafzai, A Taliban gunman shot her in the head in for advocating education for girls.

6/2 – Lesley Stahl, With the candor and charm that has helped her become a journalism icon.

Information

650-443-7822

foxrwc.com

Fox Theatre

2215 Broadway Street in Redwood City

Photos courtesy of Fox Theatre Speakers Series