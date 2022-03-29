La Oferta

March 29, 2022

The new 2022 Chevrolet Blazer

The Chevrolet Blazer is a five-seat mid-size SUV that’s powered by a choice of two engines and offers front- or all-wheel drive. The base engine is a 228-horsepower, turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, and a 308-hp, 3.6-liter V-6 is optional. Each engine pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Standard features include:

  • 8-inch touchscreen multimedia system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity
  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi hot spot (data subscription required after trial)
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Forward collision warning
  • Automatic emergency braking
  • Lane keep assist
  • Automatic high-beam headlights

Available features include:

  • Hands-free power liftgate
  • Panoramic moonroof
  • Navigation
  • Leather upholstery
  • Heated front and rear seats
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Wireless device charging
  • Rearview camera mirror
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • 360-degree camera system

The Blazer’s exterior styling is meant to evoke Chevy’s muscle car, the Camaro. While the extroverted design of this SUV is fun, the Blazer’s performance is more family hauler than tire-smoking sports car. That said, we were impressed with the Blazer’s handling qualities.

Features:
Anti-lock brakes

ABS brakes automatically sense when a tire has stopped rotating under extreme braking, and will modulate the brake pressure to allow the tire to rotate. This increases the vehicles ability to turn while braking.

Stability control

Stability control automatically senses when the vehicles handling limits have been exceeded and reduces engine power and/or applies select brakes to help prevent the driver from losing control of the vehicle.

Front-impact airbags

Front-impact airbags for the driver and passenger have been designed to protect the head during a frontal crash.

Side impact airbags

Side impact airbags for the front seats have been designed to protect the torso during a side impact collision.

Overhead airbags

Overhead airbags are used to protect the occupant’s heads in the event of a side collision or rollover.

Knee airbags

Knee airbags help to protect the occupants lower extremities from serious injury in the event of an accident.

Pretensioners

Seatbelt pretensioners automatically tighten seatbelts to place the occupant in the optimal seating position during a collision.

Security system

The vehicle is equipped with a means of anticipating and/or detecting unwanted vehicle intrusion. The vehicle is equipped with an ignition disable device that will prevent the engine from starting if the correct original manufacturer key is not used.

