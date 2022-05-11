Events Around the Bay

Island City Waterways at Alameda Point

May 21 & 22, 2022

With four free performances each day of the fabulous shows at the Alameda Point which served as an airport for the Pan Am China Clippers in the 1920s, became a naval air station that staged four wars, and is now being repurposed for the future.

A cast of 35 performers will lead audiences on an easy stroll from one performance site to another performance site, taking them on a journey from the wings of peace to the wings of war and from boot camp to WWII internment camp. Along the way, audiences are invited to attend a 1930’s air race, participate in a swing dance lesson, and experience an 18-piece taiko ensemble honoring the resilience of the human spirit.

For its contribution to the program, ODC/Dance has drawn upon a collection of letters belonging to ODC Associate Choreographer Kimi Okada whose parents were forcibly relocated to an internment camp in 1942 following Executive Order 9066. Presented by Rhythmix Cultural Works in partnership with the City of Alameda, the production is a highlight of Rhythmix Cultural Works’ yearlong 15th anniversary celebration. Since opening its doors in 2007, the community-based arts facility has increasingly made it a centerpiece of its mission to illuminate the island’s unique culture and history with signature events that bring the arts into Alameda’s streets and park. This is definitely a Bay Area event not to be missed in order to thrill your zest for the cultural and historic enrichment.

Information

Free admission

Advanced registration is required at islandcitywaterways.org

rhythmix.org

Photo courtesy of islandcitywaterways.org

Animated Film Comes to Life with San Jose Symphony’s Symphonic Adventure at the “Dragon Ball”

May 27 – 29, 2022

Created and produced by Overlook Events, The “Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure” is based on the “Narrative Symphonic Experience” concept, which combines a symphony orchestra, rock instruments, and live vocals together with sound effects and light synchronized to a compilation of scenes from what the event is themed around.

The “Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure” combines a live symphonic performance of the iconic music of the late great Japanese composer Shunsuke Kikuchi synced with clips and videos of some of the most famous scenes from the series. Akira Toriyama’s work became a worldwide phenomenon with over 300 million volumes of the comic book sold, currently making it the second most sold manga in the world.

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure revisits the entire sagas of DRAGON BALL and DRAGON BALL Z with a full orchestra and rhythm section, HD images on a large screen and special effects. Akira Toriyama’s.

Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure Concert will feature a full symphony orchestra blended with rock and featuring vocalist Hiroki Takahashi under the energetic baton of conductor Susie Benchasil Seiter.

This is a perfect example of the theatrical presentation combining the stunning music, vocals and the high-tech effects – with a perfect location to experience it in San Jose, the capital of Silicon Valley and technology’s gateway to the world.

Information

Tickets price starts at $50

408-286-2600

symphonysanjose.org

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

255 Almaden Blvd. in San Jose

Photos courtesy of Symphony San Jose and Overlook Events

Celebrate the Year of Creativity at 2022 Spring Arts Fair + Museum Night at the Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University

May 20th at 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

No entrance exams or the graduation diploma are required to attend this amazing exhibition of paintings, drawings, sculpture and mixed-media at Stanford University. All art lovers like you and me as well as Stanford students, faculty staff and affiliates are welcome to enjoy an evening of art exploration, student performances, art making and view a special exhibit of over 25 original student art works.

Tour around the Cantor Gallery and participate in art making activities. You may surprise your family and friends with your newly discovered artistic talents. Isn’t it how Picasso was discovered? And with a special treat of Teaspoon Boba and Desserts your evening could not be sweeter. The Spring Arts Fair is a student-produced event. See you at Stanford!

Information

stanfordarts@stanford.edu

Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University

328 Lomita Dr, Stanford

Photo courtesy of Cantor Arts

Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience in the Wine Country

May 20 – 22, Noon to Midnight

Celebrate the Makers Behind the Magic – Immerse yourself in the most delicious weekend events in California’s wine country!

Meet, greet, sip, devour and enjoy interacting with celebrity chefs and artisans, taste the world renowned wines and the outstanding gourmet food while viewing the spectacular beauty of Healdsburg, California – all to the soothing sounds of music and a friendly cheer.

With only one hour drive from San Francisco, this trip will completely transform your outlook on the treasured gifts of life the Healdsburg’s Wine and Food experience will offer.

Say Hi from me to the most amazing award winning chefs and artisans Traci Des Jardins, Matt Horn, Maneet Chauhen, Ray Garcia, Thomas Bellec and Laura Werlin.

Cheers and Bon Appetit!

Information

healdsburgwineandfood.com

Photos courtesy of Healdsburg W&F Experience