Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Forget about the housecleaning, checking on your closets and sort the packed with greeting cards and other junk paraphernalia drawers… at least for a week, and enjoy the Summer Festival Fix in the comfort of your home.

Relive the incredible past performance from cities around the world without getting on the plane, train or even in your car.

Lollapalooza Chicago

With over 170 live performances over four glorious days, Lollapalooza Chicago is one of the biggest festivals in North America overtaking the city’s gorgeous Grant Park.

Well, this year’s festival will be a deja vu journey into the past performances since 2003.

Known for introducing the highlights of the breakthrough music, the festival will open up its archives by giving you the opportunity to dance, sway and sing along right in your living room or on your home’s terrace with only birds, squirrels and rabbits as an appreciating audience of your backyard.

Wear your shorts, PJs or other comfortable attire and have fun with Lolla.

Information

Lollapalooza.com

Photo courtesy of Lollapalooza Chicago

International Ocean Film Festival (IOFF)

With the festival postponement indefinitely the organizers of the The International Ocean Film Festival (IOFF) are offering a unique opportunity for us to watch the virtual highlights of their award winning films right in the comfort of our homes.

The thousands of spectators who are fascinated by the beauty of life in the ocean and who support the mission to save the oceans are in for a special treat courtesy of IOFF.

Guiding through an international exploration of learning more about our oceans and its inhabitants the films will dive into the remote stalls of French Polynesia, explore the rich marine ecosystems of the Galapagos, and meet the killer whales in the chilling waters of the remote Arctic. By raising awareness around the world, the films showcase a more sustainable solutions and conservation efforts to the forefront and ensure a healthier planet for generations to come.

These films are definitely for the entire family to watch and especially for the young kids, our future generation of creating a beautiful and healthy oceans world.

Information

intloceanfilmfest.org

Photo courtesy of IOFF

Lone Some Art Festival

Now through July 31. 2020

“Are you lonely tonight?” Little did Elvis Presley know how lonely your life can be during isolation.

Definitely worth a song.

Throughout June and July, Montalvo Arts Center will present artworks around the Bay Area for viewing on billboards and bus shelters in a new public exhibition entitled lone some.

In association with its 2019-2020 programming initiative, SOCIAL: Rethinking Loneliness Together, Montalvo will transform traditional advertising and commerce medium spaces into catalysts for conversation and connection.

Seeking to inspire and provoke questions about what it means to experience loneliness, local and national artists and poets were commissioned to create works for presentation on billboards and bus shelters in the East Bay, San Francisco, and the South Bay.

Artworks will be featured on billboards located in Berkeley, Oakland, San Francisco, and East San Jose, and on bus shelters throughout the Peninsula from San Bruno to Millbrae, Burlingame, San Mateo, Belmont, San Carlos, Redwood City, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, and Santa Clara. Art definitely talks…

Information

montalvoarts.org

Photo of a detailed map of where the works can be seen courtesy of Montalvo Arts Center

Blooming Festival at the Botanical Garden in San Francisco

The Garden is open! Finally its time to stop and smell the flowers. Savor the beauty of one of the most beautiful botanical gardens in California and enjoy the freedom of escaping your home’s cocoon hide-away for the past few months.

San Francisco Botanical Garden is a living museum within Golden Gate Park, offering 55 acres of both landscaped gardens and open spaces, showcasing over 9,000 different kinds of plants from around the world.

The management recommends advance ticket reservations to reduce wait times, monitor crowd size, and ensure enough space for social distancing.

The Garden remains free to all San Francisco residents and Garden members.

They also continuing to offer free admission every morning to everyone from 7:30am to 9:00am – a fantastic time for bird-watching.

The second Tuesday of the month is also free to everyone.

Commemorate 80 years of service by the Botanical Garden to the community and the 150th anniversary of Golden Gate Park – known as Everybody’s Park.

Information

415-661-1314

sfbg.org

Botanical Garden of San Francisco

Photos courtesy of BGSF