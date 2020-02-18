Brazil’s Carnival continues with marked feminist accent

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 16 (EFE).- Brazil’s nationwide Carnival celebration continued on Sunday with a marked feminist accent emphasized by a band that drew almost half a million people to a street concert in Rio de Janeiro.

“Our power is everywhere, even at Carnival. We’re joining hands, united, to inspire other women to be the owners of their lives and bodies, free and courageous,” Preta Gil, the daughter of popular singer-songwriter Gilberto Gil, said in addressing the crowd gathered right in the heart of Rio’s downtown.