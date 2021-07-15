JACKASS FOREVER – The Thriller estrena 22 de octubre

Paramount Pictures y MTV Entertainment Studios Presenta
JACKASS FOREVER
En cines el próximo 22 de octubre 2021
Johnny Knoxville, Sean “Poopies” McInerny, Rachel Wolfson and Steve-O in jackass forever from Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios.
Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios Present A Dickhouse Production. Dirigida por Jeff Tremaine, Oroducida por Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, Johnny Knoxville. Productores ejecutivos: Shanna Newton, Greg Iguchi
Johnny Knoxville in jackass forever from Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios.
Johnny Knoxville, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy, Sean “Poopies” McInerny, Steve-O, Dave England, Wee Man, Dark Shark, Chris Pontius, Jasper and Nick Merlino in jackass forever from Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios.
ACTUAN EN JACKASS FOREVER: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy con Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka
Jasper, Sean “Poopies” McInerny, Johnny Knoxville, Wee Man, Steve-O, Zach Holmes, Tory Belleci and Eric Manaka in jackass forever from Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios.
“Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever.”∆
