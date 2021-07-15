JACKASS FOREVER – The Thriller estrena 22 de octubre

Paramount Pictures y MTV Entertainment Studios Presenta

JACKASS FOREVER

En cines el próximo 22 de octubre 2021

Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios Present A Dickhouse Production. Dirigida por Jeff Tremaine, Oroducida por Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, Johnny Knoxville. Productores ejecutivos: Shanna Newton, Greg Iguchi

ACTUAN EN JACKASS FOREVER: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy con Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka

“Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further on October 22 in jackass forever.”∆