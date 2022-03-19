2021 Ford Bronco Sport

The last time people got excited about a Ford Bronco was 1994. The people of Ford just revealed that they are reviving the Ford Bronco with their 2021 addition, paying homage to the classic Bronco. The 1966-1977 models. At the same time, they are giving the beloved Bronco a much-needed modern twist. It has been nearly 24 years since Ford made the Bronco, and if this bad boy does not drop some panties. I do not know what will.

The newly designed 2021 Bronco, engineered with a highly capable chassis and drivetrain, is going to challenge the Jeep Wranglers off-roading capabilities. Although on paper, the Jeep Wrangler and the Ford Bronco have similar specs. If you take a closer look, you will see the difference.

An SUV built for the thrill-seeker, the sightseer and the day-tripper. To enable your journey into the wilderness, this rugged build puts utility in the foreground with a purposeful design that includes easy-to-clean surfaces and a ton of interior space thanks to the roomy architecture of the safari-style roof. * And with standard 4×4, G.O.A.T. Modes™ (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) and a H.O.S.S. suspension system, Bronco Sport is your gateway to the great outdoors. Plus, rest assured, you can adventure safely. The 2021 Bronco Sport has received the IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award on every Bronco Sport model.

Bronco Has Got It Where It Counts

There’s a whole world out there just waiting to be discovered. With its unquestioned toughness and durability, the all-new Bronco was built to carry outdoor enthusiasts to wherever the wilderness calls.

Unveil the Innovation of the 2021 Bronco

Set for release in Spring 2021, the 2021 Ford Bronco is loaded with all the rugged performance and high-end technology you would expect. This premium SUV with seven trims is also loaded with driver assistance technology and expansive infotainment and entertainment systems. Explore the possibilities before choosing your new 2021 Bronco from Spitzer Ford, your preferred Ford dealer in Hartville, OH, and then contact us to pre-order this all-new SUV.

Ford is offering hundreds of accessories that you can pick up when you are picking out your new Bronco. Ford’s goal is to hit Jeep hard when it comes to the accessory game. Have you ever gone mudding and forgotten to bring a bottle opener for your cold beer? No longer do you have to remember to bring a bottle. You will find a bottle opener on the cargo door. That is right! A bottle opener! When was the last time Jeep did something sick like this?

Ford announced that there are seven trims to choose from for this upcoming SUV.

For M/T Base

Available in two- or four-door

2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder

Manual transmission (six-speed plus a crawler gear).

Four-wheel drive

Includes 16-inch steel wheels, LED headlights, cloth seats, carpeted flooring and

Has eight-inch touchscreen in the interior

For A/T:

2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 (or automatic transmission with the four-cylinder)

10-speed automatic transmission

Advanced four-wheel-drive system comes along with it — you can also tack on an

17-inch bead lock-capable wheels wrapped in 35-inch mud-terrain tires

Electronic-locking front and rear axles

4.7:1 final drive ratio

Bilstein shocks

High-clearance suspension and fender flares

Big Bend – This is named after the national park in Texas and meant to be slightly more upscale than the Base.

Available in two- or four-door

Same powertrain story as the Base

17-inch gray-painted aluminum wheels

32-inch all-terrain tires

LED fog lamps

With “carbonized” gray grille

Has a leather-wrapped steering wheel

With shift knob and privacy glass

Has a sixth mode to the GOAT (Go Over Any Terrain) mode switcher

Heated front seats (optional)

For A/T:

Heated front seats

Keyless entry and remote start

110-volt power outlet

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Rear parking sensors

Sync infotainment system

Co-Pilot 360 suite of driver assistance systems

Black Diamond -This has the features of Big Bend with more off-roading equipment and materials

Includes the following:

Heavy-duty steel bumpers

Rock rails

Bash plates

17-inch black-painted steel wheels

32-inch all-terrain tires

Vinyl-trimmed seats

Rubberized washable floor

Auxiliary switches built in the overhead console

Has a 7th mode to the GOAT mode switcher

Note: All the optional equipment is the same with the Big Bend trim (V6, Sasquatch Package and Mid Package)

Outer Banks – This is created with different styling than the first three trims. It also includes all the Big Bend equipment. In addition to the Sasquatch Package, you can also combine it with the High Package, Lux Package, and leather seats.

Additional accessories include:

Body-colored door handles

Mirrors

Fender flares

Black-painted 18-inch aluminum wheels (for Mid Package)

32-inch all-terrain tires (for Mid Package)

“Signature” LED headlights and taillights (for Mid Package)

Powder-coated tube steps (for Mid Package)

Heated cloth front seats (for Mid Package)

Only has 6th mode to the GOAT mode switcher

Intuitive Safety for All Your Adventures

Safety is standard in the 2021 Ford Bronco. This SUV comes equipped with a perimeter alarm, trailer sway control, and AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control™ on all trim levels. The 2021 Bronco also features a rear-view camera in each Bronco model and auto high-beam LED headlamps for better visibility.

Upgrade to premium trims and gain a 360-degree camera and a Personal Safety System™ with frontal crash protection and driver and passenger dual-stage airbag supplemental restraints.

Ford Co-Pilot360™ Showcases Driver Assist Technologies

From the base trim to the top-of-the-line First Edition trim level of the 2021 Ford Bronco, expect innovation. All trims of this SUV come standard with Ford Co-Pilot360™ Technology. This safety suite features Lane Keeping Assist that monitors and adjusts your steering when you gravitate toward another lane.

Blind-spot monitoring is also standard with this safety suite. This safety option sends alerts when vehicles are passing in your blind spots. The 2021 Ford Bronco is also equipped with auto high-beam lights for enhanced visibility and automatic emergency braking that applies the brakes when a potential collision is detected.

Discover the possibilities and the features that give you peace of mind when browsing the capabilities of the 2021 Bronco. Learn more at our Ford dealership in Hartville, OH.

Modern Upgrades to the Digital Cockpit

Stay informed and entertained when driving the 2021 Ford Bronco and the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, both loaded with intuitive technology. The spacious and comfort-driven cabin is equipped with a touchscreen infotainment display that comes standard with SYNC® 4. This technology allows for voice commands to make calls and send text messages while syncing to your smartphone.

All trims of the 2021 Ford Bronco also include Apple CarPlay® and Android™ Auto Integration. View step-by-step directions on your touchscreen when activating your smartphone’s maps or access your music-streaming and audiobook applications while driving. It’s time to see just how high-end the technological advancements can be when pre-ordering your next 2021 Ford Bronco from our Ford dealership in Hartville, OH.