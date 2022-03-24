Events Around the Bay

Symphony San Jose Presents Gershwin, Copland, Bernstein and “Duke” Ellington

April 2 at 8 p.m. and 3 April 3 at 2:30 p.m.

Aaron Copland, George Gershwin, Leonard Bernstein, and Duke Ellington – the American Masters of Jazz, Blues and Broadway meet on stage of the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts in the stunning interpretation by Symphony San Jose under the creative baton of conductor Tito Muñoz.

All gave us a brilliant mix of symphonic music, jazz and Broadway. Copland’s expansive, optimistic Appalachian Spring became known as “the quintessential American sound.”

In fact, all four composers could stake that claim. Gershwin and Bernstein each gave us a brilliant mix of symphonic music, jazz and Broadway. And Duke Ellington’s stunning reflection on Black history from slavery to the Harlem Renaissance is considered one of the greatest examples of long-form jazz. .

Drawing on the blues, soaring gospel music, work songs, swing, and more, Ellington created an all-American orchestral masterpiece

No matter what your preferred taste in music, this impressive repertoire of Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring; George Gershwin:

An American in Paris; Leonard Bernstein: On the Town (Three Dance Episodes) and Duke Ellington:

Black, Brown & Beige will definitely be an unforgettable concert for you to enjoy and introduce your youngsters to the best in jazz, classics and Broadway.

408-286-2600

symphonysanjose.org

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

255 Almaden Blvd. in downtown San Jose

Photos of Tito Muñoz and Duke Ellington courtesy of Symphony San Jose

Soapbox Derby: Meet the Racers + Builders at the SFMOMA

April 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at McLaren Park in San Francisco

No need to travel to The Louvre in Paris, or The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, just vroom, vroom to San Francisco where the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) is staging an excitingly unique custom cars for the revival of SFMOMA’s legendary Soapbox Derby and witness the Bay Area creativity in overdrive when SFMOMA’s Soapbox Derby returns to McLaren Park for the first time in more than 40 years!

Meet the new crew coasting down McLaren Park and see who takes home artist-designed trophies and honorifics.

415-357-4000

SFMOMA.org

The fun event is free and open to the public

The day’s activities include music and food

McLaren Park in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of SFMOMA

The Grand Beethoven Ball in San Jose

April 9 at 7:00 p.m. at San José Woman’s Club

Spring is in the air and it’s a time for a glamorous April Ball and stunning gowns! Dance the night away as the Ira F. Brilliant Center for Beethoven Studies and American Beethoven Society cordially invites you to attend the sparkling Beethoven Ball.

With the breathtaking sounds of beautiful music join in the dances of romance and infatuation of waltzes, Landler and contredances of the early nineteenth century’s Viennese ballroom dancing – all to the fabulous music of Beethoven and his contemporaries.

Period costume (Regency) admired… but not required. I wonder what my friends Charlene and Paula will wear?

The evening will feature the SJSU Symphony Orchestra under the mesmerizing baton of Music Director Maestro Fred Cohen, and dance performances by The Academy of Danse Libre and Dance Through Time.

The additional Surprise Amenity: Joan Walton will teach the dances ahead of the Saturday Ball (Tickets: $5) at an afternoon workshop at the same venue from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

Previous dance experience is not required, but being charming and full of Joie de Vivre like Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire is definitely a plus!

Tickets start at $25 pp

Students: $10 pp

For tickets visit: Americanbeethovensociety.org

Price includes cash bar and dessert buffet

Venue: San José Woman’ s Club

75 South 11th Street in San Jose

* COVID-19 Vaccination including booster or negative test required for entry

Pillar Point Harbor on California Coast in Half Moon Bay

Anytime!!!

My weekly escape to Half Moon Bay is much better than visiting my dentist office.

No mask needed as the salt-sprinkled breezes refresh my hibernated face for the past two years I walk barefoot along the golden sand on my way to Maverick Beach.

With the playful waves jumping over my feet and the cheerful sounds of the seagulls – my dog Kona and I could walk for hours till the alerting sounds of the fishing boats returning home from their successful fishing expedition reminding us it’s time for lunch.

With docks of colorful fishing boats and charming waterfront eateries, the cozy seaside of Pillar Point Harbor offers us an array of lovely eateries and beer tasting pubs along the California coast.

The stunning ocean views, watching the eager surfers who never get tired of catching the next challenging wave, a treat of riding the kayaks or paddling with Kona just a short distance from the Half Moon Bay Kayak Co – is a luxury getaway from my home to escape the pandemic’s influence.

Photos courtesy of Lina Broydo