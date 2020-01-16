Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano

At the Hammer Theatre Center



SAN JOSE, CA (13 December 2019) – Hammer Theatre Center presents a vivid production featuring traditional Mexican dance, music, and costumes, starring internationally acclaimed Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano. The ensemble has spent the past 56 years entertaining and enlightening, performing for kings, presidents, and prime ministers around the globe. Featuring dances and authentic music, this captivating performance is carefully choreographed and designed to preserve and share the heritage of the Mexican people.

Direct from Mexico, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano (BNFM) brings the infectious rhythms and colorful costumes of its country in this lively showcase of traditional folk dances such as the Jarabe Tapatío, the Deer Dance, the Concheros, and more. Under the direction of Silvia Lozano, BNFM is dedicated to presenting the authentic regional dances of Mexico.

Among its many accomplishments, the ballet was featured in the original production of Xcaret México Espectacular, directed and choreographed by Lozano, which performed 365 days a year from 1995-2013.

The group has performed in more than 40 countries and five continents, and maintains residencies in both Mexico City and Cancún. BNFM’s productions are designed to be one-of-a-kind cultural experiences that transcends cultural barriers and present an unforgettable experience for all ages.

The Hammer Theatre Center is a distinctive, state-of-the-art performance venue in the heart of downtown San José. Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University (SJSU), the Hammer Theatre’s mission is to serve the community through artistically and educationally excellent programming that is expressive of the unique characteristics and diverse cultures that comprise Silicon Valley. The broader vision of the Hammer includes arts, innovation, and technology programming on the Paseo de San Antonio, creating a vibrant pathway between SJSU and the Tech Museum and bridging the urban spaces from Saint James Park down to the South of First Avenue cultural district. The Hammer also aims to connect SJSU’s more than 37,000 faculty, students, and staff with the downtown cultural and economic corridors.

Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano will perform 7:30pm, Friday, January 24 & Saturday, January 25 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For more information and tickets ($30-$45), the public may visit www.hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

WHERE: Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo De San Antonio, San José

(Between 2nd and 3rd Streets)

WHEN: 7:30pm, Friday, January 24

7:30pm, Saturday, January 25

INFO: For tickets ($30-$45) the public may visit www.hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.